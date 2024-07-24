Opulent Maritime Selects ADP Clear to Digitize its Bunkering Operations

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opulent Maritime, a familiar name in marine fuel oil trading in Singapore with extensive expertise in shipbuilding various types of fuel tankers, has selected ADP Clear to enable its digital bunkering operations. With more than 3,000 bunker deliveries performed over its platform, ADP is the industry's foremost digital bunkering solutions provider.

Through this agreement, Opulent Maritime will be utilizing ADP Clear's platform as their electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) solution for their fleet of 4 barges. This ensures compliance with the Singapore MPA's eBDN requirements, promoting transparency and efficiency throughout the bunkering process.

"We are thrilled to implement the Advanced Delivery Platform across our bunkering operations in Singapore. Having tried other eBDN solutions, we feel that ADP is the best product on the market for our needs," said Matthew Ong. Shipping Manager at Opulent Maritime. "Our crews and customers find ADP intuitive to use and we are especially impressed with its superior connectivity as well as its offline capabilities which ensure the eBDN process always functions smoothly even when our vessels don't have access to wireless networks. Cyber security is very important to Opulent Maritime and ADP's data protection standards and secure blockchain architecture provide us the surety that we need."

Benefits of ADP Clear

The Advanced Delivery Platform is a multi-party workflow platform designed to digitize the entire bunker requisition process seamlessly. It facilitates real-time, instantaneous transfer of bunkering data between all stakeholders from start to finish thereby minimizing manual processes and human error. This translates to:

Reduced paperwork: Onboard documentation is handled electronically, saving time and resources for crew members.

Onboard documentation is handled electronically, saving time and resources for crew members. Improved accuracy: Elimination of manual data entry reduces the risk of errors in recording bunkering data.

Elimination of manual data entry reduces the risk of errors in recording bunkering data. Data security: ADP's data security exceeds as well as complies with industry standards and regulations set up by the MPA, maintaining the integrity and accuracy of all operational data.

ADP's data security exceeds as well as complies with industry standards and regulations set up by the MPA, maintaining the integrity and accuracy of all operational data. Standards : ADP complies with all regulatory requirements from the MPA

: ADP complies with all regulatory requirements from the MPA Enhanced transparency: All aspects of the bunkering operation, including fuel quality, operational timelines and quantity received, are clearly documented and made accessible to permitted users.

All aspects of the bunkering operation, including fuel quality, operational timelines and quantity received, are clearly documented and made accessible to permitted users. Higher operational efficiency: Gaining real-time data on bunkering operations allows for better scheduling, resource allocation, and improved decision-making throughout the bunkering process.

"We are excited to be entrusted by Opulent Maritime to lead their digital transition, adding efficiency to their operations and those of their customers by leveraging real-time data and electronic documentation," said Eunice Low, Business Development Manager at ADP Clear.

In addition to being a whitelisted eBDN service provider in Singapore, ADP offers an extensive range of digital bunkering solutions used in markets around the world including, barge scheduling, bunker inquiry management, bespoke reporting, customer relationship management, and automated data capture from on-board instruments including MFM's.

About ADP Clear

ADP is used around the globe as the leading digital bunkering platform. Since 2021, the company has expanded its global footprint to 15 ports, with more than 3.5 million metric tons of marine fuels efficiently supplied on platform. ADP is approved by the Singapore MPA as a digital bunkering solutions provider.

About Opulent Maritime

Established in Singapore in 2018, Opulent Maritime offers comprehensive marine fuel and logistics services. Their dynamic team brings over twenty years of experience in trading marine fuel for all types of vessels. With a proven track record in bunkering services, ship chartering, shipbuilding and management in Singapore. Opulent Maritime leverages the latest technological advancements to enhance fuel and operational efficiency while promoting green shipping and ensuring cleaner, more efficient fuel technologies.

