Opus 2 Acquires Bar Squared, the Leading Provider of Software for Barristers' Chambers

"Bar Squared is a great business and we are very excited about the possibilities this transaction brings us," said Graham Smith-Bernal, Executive Chairman of Opus 2. "Opus 2 and Bar Squared are not only the established leaders within their respective markets, but more importantly, also share a strong client-focused culture and a deep understanding of their markets' and clients' needs."

"Seamless engagement between all stakeholders across the entire workflow represents the future of legal work," said Martin Coen, CEO of Opus 2. "The acquisition aligns with Opus 2's vision of delivering a broad range of best-in-class solutions into a single connected environment so lawyers, barristers, clerks, other third-parties and clients can more easily work together wherever they are and focus on substantive legal issues—without friction and without having to think about the tools or technology."

"From the beginning, our focus at Bar Squared has been on developing simple, highly functional, intuitive and feature-rich tools for progressive barristers' chambers," said David Connolly, Sales Director at Bar Squared.

Helen Ford, Managing Director of Bar Squared said: "Joining Opus 2 is an exciting opportunity, strengthening our ability to deliver the best services to barristers and clerks globally."

About Opus 2

Opus 2 provides game-changing, cloud-based legal technology and services to connect people, case information, analysis and data throughout the lifecycle of a dispute. Our secure platform, tailor-made for lawyers, provides a connected and flexible way of working. Case teams and clients can log in to access a shared, centralized set of documents and collaborate from anywhere in the world and at any time, enabling seamless and meaningful communication and interactions. Combined with our services expertise, we deliver electronic trials and hearings worldwide.

About Bar Squared

Since 2007, LEX has been at the cutting edge of chambers software and continues to innovatively develop to satisfy the changing needs of today's Bar. Most recently, development has been focused on Microsoft Office 365 integration, incorporating secure Multi Factor Authentication, bi-directional Exchange calendar synchronization and the planned delivery of a SharePoint-based document management system. LEX is the intuitive, accessible, cross-platform application, delivering barristers and clerks an encompassing, world-class, case and practice management solution.

