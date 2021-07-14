Opus 2 Expands Leadership Team, Invests in Future Amidst Rapid Growth

Opus 2 is on an impressive growth journey in a market that is still accelerating in its adoption of technology. Tweet this

"Don and Oliver have joined Opus 2 at an exciting time for us and our clients," said Martin Coen, CEO of Opus 2. "They are a great complement to the existing team and most importantly they are aligned with our values and culture — working in partnership with clients to help them drive innovation in their connected digital practice. Don's deep understanding of the North American legal market and Oliver's experience in guiding companies along rapid growth trajectories will greatly assist us as we work hand-in-hand with a growing number of clients as they increasingly adopt Opus 2."

After beginning his career as a corporate securities lawyer with Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt, Fuchs pivoted to focus on legal technology and law firm enablement. Since then, he has co-founded several successful legal technology companies including Legal Anywhere and Compli. In 2019, he sold Legal Anywhere to HighQ and joined their management team from where he overhauled the US sales operation and dramatically improved its results before the company was bought by Thomson Reuters.

"Opus 2 has established itself as the market leader in case management solutions for disputes and has an entrepreneurial culture that is relentlessly client focused. It's a great fit for me," said Fuchs. "I'm excited to join the company at a time when adoption of their disputes solutions is growing rapidly, and they are expanding with their clients into other practice areas. Opus 2 has unique insight into how law firms use technology with their clients, and they are passionate about helping firms innovate in their engagement with clients. Their vision aligns perfectly with where innovative law firms need to go to differentiate themselves in this competitive market."

Clark is an experienced software CFO, having held roles in number of fast growing, private equity backed B2B software businesses. He has supported global expansion strategies into Europe and North America, organically and with strategic acquisitions. Clark is an ACA qualified accountant who graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Math and Computer Science.

"Opus 2 is on an impressive growth journey in a market that is still accelerating in its adoption of technology," Clark said. "I'm excited to join the company at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that enable law firms to deliver their services more efficiently and effectively."

About Opus 2

Opus 2 provides game-changing, cloud-based legal technology and services to connect people, case information, analysis, and data throughout the lifecycle of a dispute. Our secure platform, tailor-made for lawyers, provides a connected and flexible way of working. Case teams and clients can log in to access a shared, centralized set of documents and collaborate from anywhere in the world and at any time, enabling seamless and meaningful communication and interactions. Combined with our services expertise, we deliver electronic trials and hearings worldwide.

