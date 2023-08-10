Opus 2 Launches New Transaction Management Solution for Corporate M&A Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus 2, a global leader in cloud-based legal technology solutions, announces Opus 2 Transaction Management, designed to streamline and enhance M&A transactions for corporate lawyers, while also reducing write offs and improving client experience.

Opus 2 Transaction Management is built on the same proven technology platform as Opus 2 Case Management, the company's current market-leading litigation case management software. We are working closely with Dorsey & Whitney and BakerHostetler two leading law firms with extensive experience in M&A transactions.

Opus 2 Transaction Management includes features such as:

Streamlined workflow: With checklists, status tracking, document analysis, analytics, information requests, and portals in one place, users spend less time switching between systems, trying to find things in email, and working on manual tasks.

Portals: With enhanced VDR capabilities and customized firm branding, Opus 2 has created a tailored experience allowing firms to build collaboration tools that match the way they work.

Issue flagging: Flag issues as they come up while reviewing documents, and then the relevant parties are immediately alerted avoiding costly information delays.

Comprehensive analytics: Insightful analytics and reporting functionalities enable data-driven decision making and ensure transparency throughout the deal process.

Templates and best practices: Use firm-specific templates to build on the knowledge firms have accrued over years of experience and easily capture best practices

"We are excited to launch Opus 2 Transaction Management, which enables law firms to build a connected digital practice beyond litigation," says Don Fuchs, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Opus 2. "This solution will help corporate M&A lawyers save time, improve efficiency, and reduce risk, while also providing a secure platform for managing sensitive data. Additionally, the solution's ability to reduce write-offs and enhance client experience will help law firms improve their profitability and competitive edge."

About Opus 2

Opus 2 provides game-changing, cloud-based legal technology and services that enable law firms to build the connected digital practices of tomorrow, today. Our solutions allow firms to transform at a pace that fits their business needs, streamline, and connect the different stakeholders end-to-end and deliver greater efficiency, collaboration, and insight. Powered by Opus 2, law firms worldwide are delivering innovative, solution-based services that bring their teams, clients and third parties together in a single connected space, so lawyers can focus on what matters most – creating value, differentiation, and deeper client engagement.

Opus 2 will be showcasing its new solution at ILTACON 2023, being held in Orlando in August. Visitors can visit the Opus 2 booth #514 or book a meeting with a solution expert to receive a 1-on-1 demo.

