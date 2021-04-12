Opus, a Global Experience Agency, Announces Mitch Barns as CEO

"The common theme throughout my career has been helping clients build their brands and improve their ROI. That's what Opus does, by being strategically driven, creatively led, and operationally excellent," Barns said. "The company has outstanding people and a strong, positive culture, and I'm excited to work with Opus' president, Kim Kopetz, and everyone on the Opus, Tencue, and MAS teams as we perfect the blend of in-person and virtual experiences and events to deliver outstanding results for our clients and their brands."

Mitch is the former CEO of Nielsen. Under his leadership, the company was recognized as one of the "Most Innovative Companies" by Forbes, "Top 40 Companies for Leaders" by Chief Executive magazine, "Top 50 Companies" for diversity and inclusion by DiversityInc, a "JUST 100" company by JUST Capital, and one of the "Best Run Companies of 2018" by the Wall Street Journal. During his five years as CEO, Nielsen operated in over 100 countries with over $6 billion in revenues, transitioning from a legacy media and marketing information firm to a digital, tech-enabled company, fueled by 26 acquisitions to enable growth and add talent.

Prior to his role as CEO, Mitch led several businesses within Nielsen's portfolio, including the U.S. media business from 2011-2013, Greater China from 2008-2011, and business units in the U.S. and Europe focusing on new product innovation and advanced analytics from 2000-2007. The first 12 years of his career were with Procter & Gamble in marketing research and brand management.

About Opus Agency

Opus Agency (a collective of Opus, MAS, and Tencue) is a strategic brand and experiencemarketing partner to many of the world's most influential brands, helping them create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Opus Agency specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. The agency serves over 70 global companies, including 13 of the 20 most valuable brands in the world – among them being Amazon, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and other innovative leaders. To learn more, visit opusagency.com, www.moremas.com, and www.tencue.com.

Media Contact:

Brent Turner

[email protected]

617-398-0002

SOURCE Opus Agency

Related Links

http://www.opusagency.com/

