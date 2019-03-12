Opus Adds Seasoned Events Industry Executive as Agency President

Through a career spanning more than 20 years, Stelmach has played a role in building some of the fastest-growing, most successful agencies in the space. He has fostered successful teams, established best practices and effected positive change within agencies, while creating customer success for clients through award-winning event campaigns.

"After having been aware of Opus for many years, I was drawn to the unique opportunity available at this point in the agency's history," Stelmach said. "I'm honored to play an active role in cementing Opus as one of the best in the industry." Before joining Opus, Stelmach served as President of Experiential Marketing at Mosaic and built the North American experiential capabilities at Ogilvy.

"Jeff brings a storied pedigree of event industry experience that is perfectly suited to catapult our agency to the next level," said Monte Wood, Opus CEO. "He will play a crucial role in helping our agency deliver customer success through amazing teams and creative approaches."

Stelmach officially joined Opus at the end of 2018, capping off a year of significant changes that saw the acquisition of three companies and nationwide expansion.

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing adviser to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers' business success. Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. Opus Agency has more than 400 employees across the U.S., and is a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners.

