Opus Agency Alters Event Industry Landscape with Acquisition of Tencue Productions

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Agency, a leader of global event experiences, today announced its acquisition of Tencue Productions, Inc., an award-winning creative and communications agency. Tencue specializes in bringing artistry and social science to in-person and online events and offers industry-leading technical and design innovations to corporate event production for clients across the globe.

Tencue is headquartered in Berkeley, Calif., and has been in operation since 1989. Their team of producers, artists, designers and strategists integrate the creative sensibilities of the performing arts with decades of recognized excellence in corporate events. Tencue enjoys long-term relationships with some of the world's most influential brands, especially in the technology vertical.

"This strategic acquisition is the logical result of two highly respected, highly valued event companies combining to form a landscape-shifting presence in the experiential and live event industry," stated Monte Wood, CEO of Opus. "Tencue and Opus align so well in terms of culture, values, and talent—the collective capabilities of these companies working together has the potential to truly disrupt the event industry."

"Joining Opus enables Tencue to bring a larger network, greater resources, and additional talent to our clients in pursuit of their success," stated Miriam Agrell, COO of Tencue. "I am personally thrilled for the opportunity to continue our tradition of open-minded inclusivity as we strive to shape the event and experience industry at large."

Tencue Productions will be known as Tencue, an Opus Company. Agrell will join the agency leadership team for Opus in an executive role.

About Opus Agency

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers' business success. In the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. We have spent 25 years hiring and retaining some of the industry's most effective, creative leaders to support this model. Opus Agency has more than 450 employees and is a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners.

