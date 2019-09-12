Opus Agency Expands Internationally with Acquisition of Number 20, London Event Agency

Number 20, headquartered in London, has been in operation since 2001. Their team of event coordinators and managers, travel directors, and hospitality specialists act as a direct extension of their clients' internal events teams and are renowned for their personalized event solutions. As part of Opus Agency, Number 20 will continue to provide the level of service for which they are known, with the backing and resources of a global, integrated event and experiential marketing agency.

With this acquisition, Opus solidifies its already established global presence. The acquisition promises to open additional European opportunities for the agency, which has already completed international programs in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Sydney, Hannover, Hong Kong, Taipei, Berlin, and Toronto in 2019 alone.

"Opus has had a global reach for years, but this acquisition formalizes our presence on the European continent," stated Monte Wood, CEO of Opus. "We are thrilled to pursue further opportunities in the EMEA region while continuing the great tradition built by Number 20."

"This acquisition is mutually beneficial for both Opus and Number 20," stated Phil Cairns, Managing Director for Number 20. "We have the opportunity to bring an extensive global network of resources to bear for our existing customers, while providing guidance and leadership in the European market for a rapidly expanding event agency."

Senior Number 20 executives will join the Opus agency leadership team and plan to expand their local London workforce while seeking new opportunities under the Opus name. The London office will be Opus Agency's first outside the US, and joins additional offices in Beaverton, Seattle, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Boston.

About Opus Agency

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers' business success. In the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. We have spent 25 years hiring and retaining some of the industry's most effective, creative leaders to support this model. Opus Agency has more than 500 employees and is a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners. To learn more, visit www.opusagency.com.

