Opus Agency Makes a Big Move with the Acquisition of MAS Event + Design

MAS Event + Design has offices in both Brooklyn, N.Y., and Los Angeles. Established in 2007, MAS is renowned for their creativity, agility, and innovative events. They conceive, design, and execute extraordinary solutions to meet the challenges of today's modern brand. MAS supports marquee clients including Google, YouTube, Nespresso, and Spotify.

"Through this strategic acquisition, Opus is combining the best of two great event companies—a creative force to be reckoned with and a logistical powerhouse—to form a different kind of agency. One whose big ideas will be backed by big resources," stated Monte Wood, CEO of Opus. "While Opus is known as a strategic event adviser to some of the world's most influential brands, MAS inspires customers with creative solutions that are redefining the industry."

"The ability to add the scale and operational excellence Opus brings to the incredibly creative and talented collaborators at MAS was just too good for us to pass up," said Sneha Bhatia, Co-Founder and COO of MAS. Mia Choi, Co-Founder and CEO at MAS added, "At MAS, we pride ourselves on the quality, originality, creativity, and thoughtfulness that goes into the work we produce. By joining forces with Opus, we're taking a huge leap forward in terms of the team and resources available to us, and we are very excited about what we'll be able to achieve together for our clients."

The combined company will have local offices in Brooklyn, N.Y., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beaverton, Ore., and Seattle.

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers' business success. And in the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus makes the complex simple for our clients. Opus Agency has over 300 employees and is a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners. To learn more, visit www.opusagency.com or www.maseventdesign.com.

