Opus Behavioral Health Inc. and Dazos Announce Strategic Partnership Integrating the Best EHR/CRM Platforms for Behavioral Health Facilities

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Behavioral Health Inc., a leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) platform for behavioral health and substance abuse inpatient, outpatient and residential centers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dazos, a behavioral healthcare-focused CRM and business intelligence technology platform that empowers proper admissions and marketing oversight with administrative management tools for behavioral health facilities.

"By fully integrating the Opus EHR system with the Dazos CRM platform, behavioral health facilities will have complete visibility into the billing, marketing and admissions data needed to make better informed administrative decisions with a single sign-in," explained Trey Wilson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Opus Behavioral Health, Inc. "This partnership offers added value to our already comprehensive package of integrated services and provides behavioral health centers with an easily-accessible system that has been specifically tailored to effectively meet their needs," he added.

The uniqueness of this partnership is the expertise both parties bring from their years of experience specifically with behavioral health centers. While many companies offer a CRM platform, the Dazos business intelligence suite provides a completer and more advanced platform than other CRM add-ons, suitable from small facilities to large national groups, and features industry-specific tools that are otherwise unavailable in the industry, giving those organizations total visibility into the metrics they need to be successful. Specifically designed for addiction, mental health, SUD and behavioral health treatment companies, Opus helps optimize intake, admissions, billing, clinical and medical management processes with a simple streamlined view across the continuum of care. The added value of the integration is the availability of a single sign-on and the bidirectional flow of information from the EHR and CRM which will increase efficiency, eliminate duplicate data entry, maximize revenue and allow the administrative team to focus on clinical results.

"The single sign-on feature for the integrated EHR/CRM platform and the resulting bidirectional flow of information between these two great systems is an industry game changer," explained David Farache, Co-founder and CEO of Dazos. "This partnership will provide our clients with a highly powerful, combined and fully integrated CRM/EHR platform that will make them more efficient and allow them to expand, while continuing to benefit from the complete visibility and accountability provided by our CRM platform."

About Opus Behavioral Health:

Opus Behavioral Health is a complete clinical solution that is better than an EHR for addiction, SUD and behavioral health treatment centers. With everything in one place, Opus helps optimize the continuum of care from intake and admissions to billing, clinical and medical management processes- all in a safe, secure, and HIPAA compliant platform. This allows the care team to stay in sync, achieving higher reimbursements and better clinical outcomes. For more information, visit www.opusbehavioral.com

About Dazos:

Founded in 2018 by a group of entrepreneurs with a wide range of experience in the medical, behavioral health and software development fields, Dazos is a behavioral healthcare-focused technology provider of industry-specific tools for behavioral health facilities.

The Dazos business intelligence suite is designed to deliver visibility, accountability, and efficiency. It provides valuable insights into billing, marketing and admissions data, promoting more informed decisions, maximizing revenue and empowering business management oversight. For more information, visit www.dazos.com

