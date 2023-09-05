Opus Consulting is Rebranding to Opus Technologies

Global payment solutions provider, Opus announced a transformation to become more deeply embedded with its clients' growth plans and deliver future-ready technology solutions.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payment solutions provider, Opus Consulting Solutions announced its transformation to Opus Technologies, a technology solutions partner that is deeply embedded with the growth plans of the clients. This metamorphosis further fortifies the company's industry-leading position as an innovator in the payments industry for the last 26 years.

With its brand name change into Opus Technologies, the company has transitioned from being a provider of cutting-edge technologies to a valued and trusted partner that seamlessly integrates with clients' innovation teams, scales up and down as per their needs, and participates in their long-term vision. In this new avatar, the company plans to deliver smart payments and intelligent solutions that are tailor-made to the unique requirements of their clients.

Sharing his vision of the new identity, Opus Technologies CEO, Praveen TM said, "With the constant evolution of payment methods, our clients look towards us as an innovation partner that is agile, future-ready, and backed by a rich history of niche technology implementations. We are raising the bar once again with this brand transformation, and we're confident it will help us continue shaping the future."

"In our 26+ years of existence, we have undergone several transformations. In each new avatar, we started with a bigger dream and succeeded every time. That underlines our passion and perseverance, which has been the cornerstone of Opus' continued growth," Praveen TM added.

Opus Technologies not only facilitates integration with the latest tech stack, but also assists banks and financial institutions to embrace AI-first and Cloud-first solutions. This allows their clients to implement solutions in a modular way, thereby lowering both costs and time to market.

Opus Technologies continues to be ahead of the curve by providing smarter and more integrated solutions that will be the driving force behind the evolution of the payments industry.

About Opus Technologies (formerly Opus Consulting Solutions)

Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

