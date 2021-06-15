Opus Drives Innovation and Growth through Partnerships and Digital Transformation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Consulting Solutions, a leading provider of solutions to the payments industry, announces a successful 2020, driven by a surge in demand for digital-driven payments solutions and continued innovation across payments platform providers and services.

"Covid-19 changed how the world viewed payments and payments products, and is reshaping the future potential of the industry," commented TM Praveen, CEO of Opus Consulting Solutions. "For many years, our organization has viewed digital as a catalyst for growth and change, and 2020 gave us the opportunity to accelerate this journey and bring new-age technologies to our global customers as we forge ahead with 2021 goals. We are excited about this evolution of our company and building a roadmap for future advancement in digital transformation."

This success was amplified by a focus on partnerships in digital technologies including Cloud, API, and DevOps, with increased investments and growth for Opus' expanding portfolio of digital services, solutions, and products.

The Opus team is changing how we maximize our approach to innovation, and our employees are finding new ways to enhance their expertise in both payments and digital."

Along with this continued success and vision, Opus is reshaping its position in the market and how customers view the brand, led with a digital-first approach to payments. Opus recently unveiled a new brand image with logo and website, designed to emulate the investments in modernization and digital, and accent the vision for growth and change for today's payments organizations. It's an ode to our journey with payments over the years and a reflection of our commitment to leading with technology-led innovation for our customers today and in the years to come.

About Opus Consulting Solutions

Opus Consulting Solutions focuses on shaping the future of payments technology. With experience building highly innovative solutions and products, we combine our deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in Payments and Fintech, enabling us to deliver unparalleled quality and value in everything we do. Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

