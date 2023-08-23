Opus Gears Up for a Strategic Shift to Unlock Greater Value for its Global Clients

Opus Consulting Solutions, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 09:46 ET

Having spearheaded innovation in the digital payments space, Opus is now positioned for the next leap by leveraging the most advanced technologies.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus, a leading provider of payments technology solutions, announced a strategic shift that enables the company to drive innovation by leveraging the most sophisticated technologies and become deeply embedded with their clients' growth plans.

Opus has begun its transition from being a respected provider of cutting-edge technologies to a valued partner that is aligned with the clients' long-term vision. The company's immediate focus is on helping financial institutions embrace AI-first solutions to improve their payment operations, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction.

"By harnessing the power of AI, we can help our clients automate tasks, improve decision-making, accelerate innovation, reduce time to market, and deliver a more personalized customer experience," said Praveen TM, CEO of Opus.

To unleash the full potential of AI, Opus will focus on identifying niche use cases, developing an implementation strategy, and working towards a sustainable business model. The company will also work closely with its partners to ensure that its state-of-the-art solutions can be easily integrated with existing systems.

Over its 26-year history, Opus has achieved significant milestones. It is now on course to expand revenues by 40% in 2023, following last year's explosive growth. Opus is considering the acquisition of a niche tech company to expand its portfolio of offerings and is working to increase its team by 50%. Opus is also exploring new geographies for its development centers and sales offices.

"Our clients depend on us to stay ahead of the curve. Our rich history of niche technology implementations and focus on innovation and excellence have helped us remain agile and future-ready," said Praveen TM.

About Opus Consulting Solutions
Opus is a leading provider of payments technology solutions. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including payment processing, fraud detection, and risk management. Opus has a global presence and serves a wide range of clients, including banks, merchants, and financial institutions.
Visit https://www.opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

