Opus Group: Interim Report, Q2 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report period April – June, 2019

Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 708 million (651), a growth of 8.6%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.4%.

(651), a growth of 8.6%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.4%. EBITDA amounted to SEK 180 million (142), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25.4% (21.9).

(142), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25.4% (21.9). EBITA amounted to SEK 120 million (108), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 17.0% (16.6).

(108), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 17.0% (16.6). Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK 19 million (-27) and includes unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -20 million (-48).

(-27) and includes unrealized net foreign exchange differences of (-48). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 132 million (111) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 68 million (44).

Report period January – June, 2019

Net sales in the period amounted to SEK 1,341 million (1,206), a growth of 11.1%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.6%.

(1,206), a growth of 11.1%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.6%. EBITDA amounted to SEK 323 million (243), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 24.1% (20.1).

(243), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 24.1% (20.1). EBITA amounted to SEK 207 million (177), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.4% (14.7).

(177), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.4% (14.7). Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 2 million (-17) and includes refinancing costs of SEK -16 million and unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -23 million (-54).

(-17) and includes refinancing costs of and unrealized net foreign exchange differences of (-54). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 209 million (151) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 93 million (30).

Gothenburg, August 16, 2019

Opus Group AB (publ)

This information is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on August 16, 2019.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Lothar Geilen, CEO

Tel: +46 31 748 34 00

E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se



Helene Carlson

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +46 765 25 84 93

E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/interim-report--q2-2019,c2881808

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5106/2881808/1090789.pdf Opus Q2 2019 Report (ENG) https://mb.cision.com/Public/5106/2881808/8f191a12d15ace76.pdf Press release ENG 19-08-16

SOURCE Opus Group