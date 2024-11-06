Opus IVS and Protech Automotive Solutions Announce Collaboration on Industry-Leading ADAS Identification Solution

DEXTER, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a global leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Protech Automotive Solutions, the largest national provider of Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, which will enhance Opus IVS's ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution. This collaboration will deliver extensive ADAS identification capabilities, combining the advanced ADAS technologies of both companies – with Opus IVS licensing Protech's ADAS ID3 technology to bring new innovations to the industry-leading ADAS MAP platform.

The Opus IVS and Protech partnership will create a seamless ADAS identification solution that enables technicians to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems, empowering repair shops to make well- informed repair and calibration decisions. With Protech Automotive Solutions, the nation's largest car- side provider, this partnership will offer an enhanced solution to power leading U.S. multi-shop operators (MSOs). Additionally, Opus IVS recently announced that major insurers now recognize ADAS MAP's accuracy, which leads to increased reimbursement for repair shops and adds significant value for the industry.

"This collaboration between Opus IVS and Protech represents a breakthrough in delivering accessible ADAS insights," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "By joining forces, we're building a more powerful ADAS solution for collision shops, allowing them to serve their customers with the highest levels of accuracy and safety."

Grant LaBarbera, GM and Senior Vice President of Protech, added, "We're excited to partner with Opus IVS to enhance the industry's capabilities in ADAS identification. This collaboration brings together the best of both companies' innovations and will improve the way repair shops approach ADAS, driving greater accuracy, quality and consistency across the industry."

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS provides diagnostic and programming support to over 50,000 workshops globally. With a suite of solutions for complex repairs and ADAS management, Opus IVS empowers shops to deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.

About Protech Automotive Solutions

With the largest national footprint of Advanced Driver-Assistance System ( ADAS ) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, Protech Automotive Solutions is the leading provider of advanced diagnostics, calibrations and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. Protech is committed to vehicle safety through innovative, reliable ADAS technology and offers expertise that helps automotive service providers keep their customers safe. More than 1,200 Protech technicians, across 41 states and growing, are expertly trained to scan, calibrate and diagnose vehicles during collision, auto glass and mechanical repairs, ensuring that complex systems like ADAS are restored to their proper function.

