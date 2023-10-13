Opus IVS Announces Key Executive Changes to Drive Future Growth

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering Intelligent Vehicle Support, uniting OE and multi-brand diagnostics and remote programming in an integrated platform of leading diagnostic and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge, patented technology you can trust, is pleased to announce pivotal changes in the company's sales and operational leadership team to further enhance our global market presence.

  1. Bill O'Brien Transitions to Executive Director, Global Development
    Bill O'Brien, previously the VP of Global Mechanical Diagnostic Sales, will now serve as the Executive Director of Global Development. Throughout his career, Bill O'Brien has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify strategic customers, secure significant deals, and cultivate industry partnerships that enhance market presence. In this strategic position, he will engage proactively with global customers, networks, and industry stakeholders, steering the company's global sales strategies and advancing its market presence.
  2. Bill Lopez Appointed as Vice President (VP) of Strategic Accounts
    Opus IVS is thrilled to welcome Bill Lopez as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Bill brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive collision repair industry where he has cultivated relationships across all industry stakeholders. Most recently he served as the General Manager of the collision business at OEConnection where he oversaw exponential growth over his 18-year tenure. Lopez is tasked with nurturing the company's relationships while growing revenue with key strategic customer accounts.
  3. Bjoern Rietschel Joins the Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer (COO)
    As Opus IVS continues to scale, we are proud to introduce Bjoern as our new Chief Operating Officer. Bjoern will be at the forefront of leading and managing the Opus IVS business operations. Bjoern contributes significantly with proven experience in driving operational excellence and providing leadership in fast-growing international organizations. With a track record of success and leadership previously serving as President of Eucon Americas and CEO of the Hella Gutmann Group, Bjoern is poised to help lead Opus IVS to ensure our customers are served globally with the highest quality level.

Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron commented on the changes, "The strategic positioning of these exceptional leaders within our organization signifies the next chapter of innovation and growth for Opus IVS. With Bill O'Brien, Bill Lopez, and Bjoern on our executive team, we are positioned to scale while maintaining our commitment to delivering best-in-class technology and services to our customers."

About Opus IVS
Opus IVS will showcase many new award-winning product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

