Opus IVS Unleashes Business and Technician Productivity with Launch of Mobile and Calibration CoPilot

Opus IVS

26 Oct, 2023

Unified platform offers everything needed for ADAS service and calibration business and workflow management

DETROIT, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, today announces its latest innovation, the Remote, Mobile, and Calibration CoPilot platforms.

These groundbreaking platforms mark a significant milestone in streamlining and optimizing the operations of remote providers, automotive mobile service providers, and ADAS Calibration centers.

With the integration of scheduling, dispatching, documentation, communications, invoicing, and more, the Remote, Mobile, and Calibration CoPilot platforms will revolutionize the way ADAS service and calibration businesses operate, eliminating the need for disparate software platforms and ushering in a new era of efficiency and productivity. This cloud-based solution is designed to encompass every aspect of the business.

The vision for the future is to allow OPUS IVS diagnostic tool users the ability to request services from Remote, Mobile, or Calibration Copilot users.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Remote, Mobile, and Calibration CoPilot platforms to the automotive service industry," said Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Services at Opus IVS. "This platform embodies our commitment to driving innovation and empowering our customers with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving market. With its cutting-edge features and user-friendly interface, we believe it will revolutionize the way ADAS service and calibration businesses manage their operations, ultimately leading to increased technician productivity, customer satisfaction, business growth, and profitability."

Opus IVS remains dedicated to delivering excellence in automotive service solutions, and the Remote, Mobile, and Calibration CoPilot stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to advancing the industry forward. With its launch, Opus IVS reaffirms its position as a global leader in intelligent vehicle support, anchored by expert technicians and state-of-the-art, patented technology that automotive professionals can trust.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this technology and many other award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

