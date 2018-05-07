Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch

The recognition highlights Opus's best-in-class solution for vendor risk management and procurement solutions, which help users enhance productivity and free their business from managing customer, supplier and third-party risks.

This marks the fourth year Opus has been recognized as a Provider to Watch by Spend Matters.

Spend Matters routinely reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings to help organizations make wise and effective vendor selection decisions. The 50 Providers to Watch list is the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflect the publication's unbiased, independent view of the organizations to watch.

"Opus is a leader in helping customers manage and cleanse data, identify third-party risks, and solve regulatory and compliance issues," said Jason Busch, Founder and Managing Director of Spend Matters. "Their turn-key data solutions help to free businesses from many of the complexities and uncertainties of managing supplier and supply chain risks. For this reason, they are a provider to keep your eye on in 2018."

"We are honored to be recognized by Spend Matters, a leader in providing solution intelligence for procurement and supply chain professionals, as they are uniquely positioned to assess the value we create for our clients," said Lee Kirschbaum, SVP, Product, Marketing, and Alliances at Opus. "With the rapid pace of transformation within the procurement technology market, we consistently aim to develop innovative technologies and data solutions to help our clients manage their supplier and third-party risks."

