OPUS ONE ANNOUNCES PLANNED RETIREMENT OF WINEMAKER MICHAEL SILACCI AFTER 2026 HARVEST

OAKVILLE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus One Winery today announces that Winemaker Michael Silacci will retire following the completion of the 2026 harvest.

Michael Silacci - Opus One

Silacci's 25‑year tenure has greatly shaped Opus One. Brought on as the Director of Viticulture and Enology in 2001, he was appointed as the winery's sole winemaker in 2003 where he assumed responsibility for all aspects of vineyard management and winemaking at the winery. Guided by a holistic philosophy of winemaking that integrates vineyard and cellar, he has upheld the founding vision of Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi, prioritizing the expression of place and the pursuit of uncompromising quality.

His leadership has strengthened the estate's vineyards through thoughtful replanting, the implementation of regenerative farming practices, and strategic acquisitions. Silacci championed the protection and restoration of the winery's land along the Napa River and is a proponent of practices including cover crops, no-till methods, and precise, limited irrigation for increased balance in the vines.

"Michael's contributions to Opus One are profound and enduring, and we thank him for his years of dedication," said Chris Lynch, Opus One CEO. "His devotion to the terroir of the Estate, his ability to integrate innovation with tradition, and his leadership across our vineyards and cellar have guided the winery to new heights. While his retirement represents a natural evolution, the foundations he has built will shape Opus One for generations to come."

This transition follows a tradition of thoughtful winemaking succession at Opus One, ensuring continuity of the estate's mission and values year after year. A search for Silacci's successor will begin in early 2027, during which time Silacci will remain involved to support a smooth and orderly transition.

About Opus One Winery

Opus One was born in 1978 from a visionary partnership between Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Bordeaux and Robert Mondavi of Napa Valley. Meeting at the storied Château Mouton Rothschild, the two vintners laid the foundation for a wine that would transcend borders: a singular Bordeaux-style blend crafted from Napa Valley grapes, brought to life through the collaboration of French and American winemakers. Bound by a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, they were not only creators of exceptional wines but also dedicated patrons of the arts. Their partnership was driven by both craftsmanship and culture, which led them to name their endeavor Opus One, a reflection on their first great composition of a wine created to be a work of art. For more information please visit: opusonewinery.com.

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SOURCE Opus One