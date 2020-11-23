Opus One Studios Announces Exclusive Reports from the North Pole for Children Everywhere

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus One Studios announced today that it has an exclusive agreement with the family of a Master Toymaker in Santaland for their elf daughter, Carlanna, to send weekly letter reports to children telling them about the exciting activities in Santaland as they get ready for Santa's big night later in December.

Santa's Daughter, Carlanna, and her best friend Ranger are on mission to let kids know that this has been a tough year but the toys are coming on time!

"This has been a tough year for kids everywhere," said Carlanna, "including here in Santaland. I thought it might cheer them up to know that everything here is proceeding on schedule for Santa to deliver toys around the world next month. So, I asked my Daddy if I could send them letters telling about all that's happening here. He had to get permission, but everyone said 'Yes' and so I plan to send the first letter out this week."

"Indeed, this is a busy time in Santaland," said Alan Salisbury, CEO and Executive Producer & Editor at Opus One Studios, publisher of The Legend of Ranger, the Reindeer Who Couldn't Fly. "We learned about Carlanna, Ranger's best friend, from the book that tells Ranger's story, and thought she would be the perfect contact for kids to get the inside story about Santaland's activities."

To receive these free weekly letters, parents can sign up on the web site at TheLegendofRanger.com. They can also sign up and send their children's questions to [email protected] . If their question is selected to be answered in one of Carlanna's letters, they will receive a free cocoa mug with pictures of both Carlanna and Ranger.

"Ranger and Carlanna are on a mission," said Salisbury, "to help kids with cancer. ALL profits from sales of Ranger's book, toy, CD and SANTALAND® board game are donated to the Children's Cancer Center at Mass General Hospital. In addition, all purchases of Ranger books and game this season will be matched with donations of books and games to Toys for Tots."

About Opus One Studios: Opus One Studios is a publisher of creative multi-media products, including music, books and games, operating as a "Benefit" corporation. It is a philanthropic venture which donates 100% of its profits to selected "worthy causes." All profits from sales of Ranger products are donated to the Children's Cancer Center at Mass General Hospital. More information is available at www.opusonestudios.com .

Contact: Alan Salisbury Opus One Studios Opus One Studios 6841 Elm Street, #1154 Phone: 703-821-2215 McLean, VA 22101 www.opusonestudios.com



.

SOURCE Opus One Studios

Related Links

http://www.opusonestudios.com

