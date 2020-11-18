Opus One Studios Announces New Products to Benefit Multiple Charities for the Holidays

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus One Studios announced several new products for the 2020 holiday season this morning. Leading the lineup is SANTALAND: Ranger's Game®, a new addition to the socially conscious multimedia company's acclaimed collection, Ranger, the Reindeer Who Couldn't Fly.

The new "Santaland: Ranger's Game" has been released for the 2020 Holiday Season. The Legend of Ranger Box Set includes the entire Legend of Ranger collection: the book, the music, the stuffed toy and the new Santaland game.

Created to inspire children to believe in themselves and their dreams, The Ranger Collection is anchored by the critically acclaimed, award-winning book, "The Legend of Ranger, the Reindeer Who Couldn't Fly". The book tells the story of a young reindeer who dreams of pulling Santa's sleigh even though he cannot fly.

Designed for screen-free fun, the collection also includes the complete audiobook, Ranger's song "Dream & Believe", a cuddly 6" Ranger plush toy and the new SANTALAND: Ranger's Game® board game designed for the whole family to enjoy.

The collection can be purchased as a box set or individually at www.TheLegendofRanger.com . Every purchase benefits the Antonia J. Giallourakis Endowed Fund for Children's Art Therapy at Massachusetts General Hospital. From now until the end of November, Opus One Studios will additionally donate a Ranger book or game to Toys for Tots for every book, game or box set sold.

"In the beginning, Opus One Studios was formed as an outlet for my own creation, "The Legend of Ranger, the Reindeer Who Couldn't Fly," and to fulfill my desire to support one of my favorite charities, the Antonia J. Giallourakis Endowed Fund for Children's Art Therapy at Massachusetts General Hospital, " said Alan Salisbury, a retired Army general, founder and CEO.

"Now I'm finding other creative people who are willing to donate their work to benefit their own selected charities through Opus One Studios."

The new product releases also include the novel, "Just Bill," by Palmer McGrew and the album "What Will You Do? Songs of Social Justice" by newcomer singer-songwriter Whitney Parnell.

"Just Bill" is the first novel by author Palmer McGrew, whose prior publications include a series of short stories and one-act plays. In a storytelling style compared to the legendary Jean Shepherd ("A Christmas Story"), McGrew weaves a tale of life in a Nebraskan small town as it takes on a big city. Proceeds from "Just Bill" benefit the Code of Support Foundation, which helps veterans navigate and access critical services through one-on-one support.

"What Will You Do? Songs of Social Justice" is the debut album by singer-songwriter Whitney Parnell. "The Talk," "Closeted," and the other songs on the album explore different aspects of social justice. "What Will You Do?" benefits Parnell's nonprofit organization, Service Never Sleeps, which provides social justice education.

"Just Bill" is set to release in early December in time for the holiday season, and "What Will You Do?" will follow shortly after. The full Legend of Ranger collection is available now at www.TheLegendofRanger.com.

About Opus One Studios

For anyone who prefers to spend their dollars in meaningful ways, Opus One Studios offers unique gifts that give to both the recipient and the greater community at large. Teaming up with independent artists, artisans, music-makers and creators, we specialize in producing meaningful products and collections that span multiple media from games to books to music and more.

From the very first unit sold, we donate 65% of the gross margin on that product to a designated beneficiary. Our collections have benefited organizations such as the Antonia J. Giallourakis Endowed Fund which brings art therapy to children with cancer at Mass General Hospital and Service Never Sleeps which teaches allyship for social justice. In some cases, it may turn out that we never recover the development and marketing costs for our products and that's okay. We're here for the causes and the long haul.



More information is available at www.opusonestudios.com

Contact: Alan Salisbury Opus One Studios Phone: 703-821-2215 www.opusonestudios.com [email protected] Opus One Studios 6841 Elm Street, #1154 McLean, VA 22101

SOURCE Opus One Studios

Related Links

http://www.opusonestudios.com/

