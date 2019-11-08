Opus One Studios Releases 2 New Singles to Mark Veterans Day

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus One Studios, publisher of creative products supporting worthy causes, announced today the release of two new singles to mark this coming Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019. Both songs celebrate our troops, veterans and military families and are being released in advance of an upcoming album, "Johnny Vet: Freedom Isn't Free" in the upcoming months.

Johnny Vet: Freedom Isn't Free

"Johnny Vet" is the title song for the show of the same name which had its debut performance marking Veterans Day 2017. The show is described as a "veteran's musical journey through history," from the Revolutionary War through the War on Terror. With words and music by Alan Salisbury, and arrangement by Stephen Aber, the Johnny vet single captures the live performance by the West Point Alumni Glee Club, with soloist Steve Ward.

"Six Simple Promises" is based on the Code of Support for our troops, a set of six articles to which all Americans can subscribe, giving meaning to the words "support our troops." The performance on this single, also captured live in performance, is by the vocal group "Vox Femina" from Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, VA.

Both singles will be available for digital download as well as streaming. This advance release will initially be available only on the Opus One Studios web site. As a special promotion to mark this Veterans Day, Opus One is offering free downloads of both songs through Sunday, November 17th on its web site. Both songs will be available shortly on Amazon.com and iTunes as well as other outlets.

Choral arrangement sheet music will also be available soon for download at opusonestudios.com. Purchase of the sheet music includes the right to reproduce as many copies as needed for a performing group.

As with all Opus One Studios products, all profits realized from "Johnny Vet" and "Six Simple Promises" will benefit a selected charity, in this case the Code of Support Foundation in Alexandria, VA.

LATE BREAKING NEWS: The full Johnny Vet: Freedom Isn't Free show is being produced by Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, VA as a part of its performing arts series. The West Point Alumni Glee Club will be special guest performers as part of the show. Performances will be on Friday, November 15th at 7:00 PM and Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available HERE.

About Opus One Studios: Opus One Studios is a publisher of multi-media products, including music, books and games. It is a philanthropic venture which donates 100% of its profits to selected "worthy causes." All profits from the Johnny Vet project are donated to the Code of Support Foundation in Alexandria, VA. More information is available at www.opusonestudios.com.

About Code of Support Foundation: Code of Support Foundation provides essential and critical one on one assistance to struggling service members, veterans, and their families with the most complex needs. We are dedicated to leveraging the nation's full spectrum of resources to ensure all members of military, veterans, and families receive the support services they need, and through their collective sacrifice, have earned. More information is available at codeofsupport.org.

