Opus Technologies Launches New Website to Showcase Its Bouquet of Next-Gen Payment Solutions

News provided by

Opus Technologies (formerly Opus Consulting Solutions)

19 Oct, 2023, 11:11 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation to its rebranding initiative, Opus Technologies, a leader in payment solutions, has unveiled a new website that showcases its extensive range of niche services and solutions. The new website is designed to offer a seamless and engaging user experience across all digital platforms. This strategic move reflects Opus' commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions to its customers and partners.

The new website, www.opustechglobal.com, features a modern, sleek, and user-friendly design, enabling visitors to easily navigate the various services that Opus provides. The website highlights the latest services and technologies that Opus offers, organized by industry segments and strategic services.

Sharing his view on the new website our CEO, Praveen TM, said, "The new website is aimed at strengthening Opus' position as an innovator and a trusted partner in the payment technology space. Using advanced technologies like cloud, data, and Artificial Intelligence, our team is creating innovative solutions, and our users will get a comprehensive view of these on our website. It also has information about the niche use cases related to the new industry segments that we now serve – omni-commerce, digital wallets, cryptos and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)."

The website also showcases Opus' expertise and thought leadership in the payment industry with a revamped resources section that provides insights on current topics through blogs, white papers, and newsletters. It also has a news section for users to stay abreast with the latest developments at Opus Technologies.

"The payment industry is very dynamic and fast-changing. Opus is continuously innovating and collaborating with other industry leaders to give our customers a competitive edge. The new website reflects our constant endeavor to excel." Praveen TM added.

Opus Technologies welcomes existing and potential customers, partners, and industry experts to visit the new website and discover its wide range of services and solutions.

About Opus Technologies (formerly Opus Consulting Solutions)
Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

Visit https://opustechglobal.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Opus Technologies (formerly Opus Consulting Solutions)

Also from this source

Opus Partners with Databricks to Advance Payments Industry with AI/ML Innovation

Opus Partners with Databricks to Advance Payments Industry with AI/ML Innovation

Global payment solutions provider, Opus has entered a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. This partnership is set to reshape and...
Opus Partners with Checkmarx to Deliver Enhanced Application Security

Opus Partners with Checkmarx to Deliver Enhanced Application Security

Opus, a global leader in payment technology solutions, has concluded a strategic partnership with Checkmarx, an industry leader in providing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.