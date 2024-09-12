Opus Technologies Partners with a Payment Giant to Deliver Payments Network Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies announces strategic partnership with a leading payment solutions provider to deliver a complex compliance program.

Opus Technologies, a global leader in financial technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership with one of the world's largest payment service providers. This collaboration aims to deliver robust payments network compliance solutions to the client.

The partnership leverages Opus Technologies' domain-focused expertise in financial compliance and the payment provider's extensive global network. This synergy is expected to result in significant cost efficiencies and savings for the client while meeting increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

"We are excited about this long-term partnership, which combines our deep understanding of compliance technology with the reach and resources of a global payments leader," said Praveen TM, CEO of Opus Technologies. He added, "Our shared vision for the future of financial compliance will drive continuous innovation in this space."

The group CTO of the client organization said, "Partnering with Opus Technologies aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing best-in-class payment solutions. Their domain expertise complements our global infrastructure, allowing us to offer our clients more robust and cost-effective solutions. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Domain-focused expertise: Opus Technologies brings specialized knowledge in payments network compliance to complement the payment provider's global capabilities.

Cost efficiency and savings: Streamlined processes and innovative solutions to generate substantial cost benefits.

Long-term partnership vision: Both companies are committed to a sustained collaboration to address evolving compliance needs in the financial sector.

The partnership's future roadmap focuses on continuous product improvements and increased automation. These efforts will enhance existing solutions while improving efficiency and reducing human error in compliance processes.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Opus Technologies' mission to transform financial compliance technology.

About Opus Technologies:

With nearly three decades of experience, Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and fintech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

SOURCE Opus Technologies Inc.