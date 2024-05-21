Opus Unveils Paysemble™: A Revolutionary Payment Integration Framework

Opus Technologies, a global payment technology provider, proudly launches Paysemble ™, setting a new standard in payment integration with its revolutionary framework.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies, a pioneer in financial technology solutions, announces the launch of Paysemble™, a cutting-edge payment integration framework designed to revolutionize the way financial institutions (FI) streamline their operations.

Paysemble™ represents a significant leap forward in the realm of payment integration, offering FIs a powerful and flexible solution to overcome the challenges of traditional payment systems. With its suite of accelerators, Paysemble™ empowers FIs to simplify technology adoption, migration, and integration, ensuring seamless operations in an ever-evolving landscape.

"Customers today expect a seamless and intuitive payment experience. This puts pressure on financial institutions (FI) to constantly innovate and develop new ways to deliver products and services. Continuous product development and testing consume a large volume of resources, hindering the FI's ability to focus on business growth. We crafted Paysemble™, a suite of solution accelerators that enables a powerful and flexible payment integration framework that helps achieve Seamless Integration and Faster Deployment of Payment Solutions", says Opus CEO, Praveen TM.

Opus Technologies has meticulously crafted Paysemble™ with a deep understanding of the industry and the challenges faced by banks and financial institutions. The platform integrates three distinct layers – message translator, workflow orchestrator, and interface module – configurable to support various use cases, including real-time payments, retail payments, and cross-border transactions. Preset workflows ensure smooth data exchange, compliance, and security for each use case.

Built on cloud and microservices architecture, Paysemble™ seamlessly integrates into existing IT infrastructure, enabling faster solution delivery and unprecedented operational efficiency.

About Opus Technologies

Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

Visit https://opustechglobal.com/ to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Opus Technologies Inc.