OpusVi Announces Affordable Online Master's of Science in Nursing Degree to Support Nurses Amid Staffing Shortages without Increasing Debt

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OpusVi™ (formerly Dignity Health Global Education), a leading workforce development solutions provider backed by CommonSpirit Health, Providence Health and Premier Inc., that exclusively enables healthcare systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talents, today announces the launch of its affordable, unparalleled online Master of Science in Nursing (Emphasis in Strategic Systems Leadership), designed with Northern Arizona University (NAU) for a post-Covid world.

The United States is grappling with an urgent and escalating crisis – a severe shortage of nurses. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) projects the United States will need an additional 1.1 million registered nurses (RNs) by 2030 to meet the growing demand for nursing care. This shortage of qualified nurses represents a critical challenge to the healthcare system, posing a substantial threat to the delivery of quality patient care and exacerbating the already-overburdened healthcare infrastructure.

"We hear daily about the challenges facing healthcare and specifically, the nurse workforce, following the pandemic. Nurse leaders have to think and act differently to meet the needs of the patients," said Julie DeLoia, Chief Academic Officer at Opus Vi. "We're proud to have worked with NAU to bring this affordable, innovative, high-impact MSN program designed for a post-pandemic world to nurses across the U.S."

This in-demand degree program provides nurses access to a high-quality, accredited, engaging and accessible education opportunity without contributing to the rising student debt too often associated with advanced degrees. The program emphasizes education in fiscal, economic and ethical decision-making. Through innovative learning design strategies and a fully online curriculum, OpusVi is able to offer the program for only $16,470—a price significantly lower than similar degree programs. The 100 percent online format and engaging learning platform also allows working professionals to earn their degree while maintaining a full-time job.

"With NAU, we're creating one of the most relevant, engaging and immediately applicable healthcare programs possible," says Kurt Hayes, Chief Product Officer at OpusVi. "Leveraging a practical, proven pedagogy, our goal is for learners to find value in every interaction and to support the whole learner by providing tools for personal well-being throughout an insanely relevant curriculum. We take this holistic approach because we are committed to helping drive the future of nursing in an affordable, accessible and meaningful way."

"NAU is proud to partner with OpusVi in offering the new Strategic Systems Leadership program," says Janina Johnson, Dean of the College of Nursing at NAU. "This program is designed to equip and empower nurses and health professionals to lead in complex settings and situations. The courses are engaging and built on relevant, current information and trends that are directly applicable in healthcare settings."

With a focus on strategic systems leadership, the program equips nurse leaders to manage complex industry challenges and develop innovative approaches that engage diverse stakeholders to advance systems and processes for better healthcare. Managing complex and dynamic challenges such as climate, food or health requires a departure from traditional top-down, hierarchical and linear approaches to make a positive change. Instead, it requires an innovative and adaptive approach that engages diverse stakeholders to advance progress toward a shared vision for systemic change. This approach is called Systems Leadership.

This degree program also benefits the healthcare leaders in charge of the nursing workforce as better-educated nurses leads to improved patient care, better prepared rising leaders, reduced costs on wasted materials and decreased nurse turnover. According to the 2023 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report , each RN turnover percent change can cost or save the average hospital $380,600 per year. By providing support for the careers of the nursing workforce, leaders will see cost savings, improved employee well-being, increased retention and enhanced patient care.

The Master of Science in Nursing is awarded by NAU, which is accredited by the HLC (Higher Learning Commission), and the MSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

For additional information on the OpusVi Master of Science in Nursing degree program, please visit opusvi.com .

About OpusVi

Great Solutions, Great Healthcare

OpusVi (Latin for Workforce) partners with healthcare organizations to build transformative workforce solutions. We have developed a workforce development platform that enables healthcare systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talent. Dedicated to providing the best client experience, we have designed custom online and hybrid programs and workforce development solutions that improve and positively impact talent retention as much as patient health and quality of care. We remain leaders in the healthcare education space by creating scalable, cutting-edge solutions through innovative technologies, clinical expertise and evidence-based training alongside the industry's top subject matter experts and academic institutions. To learn more about OpusVi please visit www.opusvi.com .

