OPW Retail Fueling Launches New TSE Tank Sump

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Retail Fueling, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, today announced the availability of its new TSE Tank Sump.

The TSE Tank Sump is a cost-effective and time-efficient solution for fuel retailers who are looking to optimize performance in their fuel-handling and storage systems. It is the latest model in OPW's E-Series family of fiberglass containment sumps, all of which are constructed via the Sheet Molded Compound (SMC) manufacturing process that produces products of premium quality and extraordinary value with short delivery lead times. OPW has brought the SMC process, which is typically used in the premium spa and automotive industries, to the retail-fueling industry to achieve that same high-quality fiberglass standard.

"The TSE stands alongside OPW's DSE Dispenser Sump as the only fiberglass sumps to feature smooth walls on both the inside and outside, resulting from OPW's groundbreaking use of SMC technology within the retail-fueling industry," said Ed Kammerer, Director of Marketing and Global Product Strategy for OPW Retail Fueling. "This advanced process enables a uniform wall thickness and smooth sides that allow entry fittings to bond more effectively and reliably, creating a watertight seal that helps prevent leaks and other maintenance needs while extending the service life of the sump."

"There's this idea in the sump-manufacturing industry that products can provide quality, speed, or value, but never all three," added Kammerer. "The TSE Tank Sump, as well as the entire E-Series product family, debunks this myth by offering best-in-class quality, faster lead times, and affordability without sacrificing value.'"

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and below ground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail-fueling, clean energy, fluid-handling and car wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Defining What's Next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

