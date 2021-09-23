OPY USA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EXPERIAN Tweet this

Building on its existing relationship with Experian, the latest strategic partnership strengthens Opy's commitment to Americanize the Opy brand and platform, one of its key pillars in measuring success through strategic partnerships. In addition, the partnership between Opy and Experian validates Opy's commitment to accelerate its growth by providing consumers with a broader set of verticals where Opy's solutions will provide financial ease for meaningful life purchases.

"For 13 years, as a Vice President at Experian, I witnessed first hand the value of Experian's Consumer, Commercial, and Affinity solutions," explains Michele Raneri, Opy's SVP, Head of Data and Consumer Product. "Opy's ability to leverage Experian's countless tools to enable our operation will help drive business as well as continue to scale and grow Opy's presence within the US market. This is an exciting expansion on our relationship to collectively increase Opy's continued progress with large scale aggregators."

"The role Opy will play in the financial services arena is a critical one, and we're thrilled to provide Experian's tools to enable their operation in many sectors, including healthcare and retail," said Craig Boundy, CEO of Experian North America. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with Opy to create new business opportunities and significant success for both companies in the near future. We look forward to this evolving relationship."

About Openpay

Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution for those who need it the most, the responsible adult consumer looking to Buy now, Pay smarter. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recent ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, visit www.openpay.com.au, www.openpay.co.uk, and www.opy.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub and our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

