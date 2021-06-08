Opy USA Expands Senior Leadership Team Accelerating the Rollout of Opy's Buy Now Pay Smarter Solutions in the U.S.

"We have designed Opy from the ground up, and with it, we are creating the next generation buy now, pay later solution" Tweet this

"The U.S. payment landscape is going through a tectonic change, and we are bringing in fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike by building payment solutions consumers crave," Shniderman continues. "We are defining the future of payments, and we are excited by the disruption being created in the payments landscape. We have designed Opy from the ground up, and with it, we are creating the next generation buy now, pay later solution."

Albert Perez is the Senior Vice President and Head of Home Improvement for Opy. As a visionary, strategic planner, and achievement-oriented executive, Albert works to integrate Opy into the home improvement and home services verticals, developing partnerships with key businesses to provide homeowners with transparent financing, at low cost. For over 17 years, Albert has demonstrated innovative, reliable, and cost-saving strategies that drive business growth and sales within the home improvement market. He graduated from St. John's University in 1997 with a B.A. in Business Administration and Management. He currently lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Glenn Drake is the Senior Vice President and Head of Automotive and Mobility Business Development and Strategy for Opy. For almost twenty years, Glenn has developed and executed sales and marketing strategies for Jaguar Land Rover North America. He has worked in Europe, the Middle East, and three regions of the U.S., directing regional teams, overseeing all critical aspects of sales, parts and services, marketing, and franchise functions. Glenn will apply his vast knowledge to drive revenue development and partner optimization of the Opy platform. In addition, he will work to identify and develop best-in-class customer and merchant experience. A graduate of USC's Marshall School of Business, Glenn received an MBA in Business, Management, and Marketing in 2007. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Kimbell is the Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Healthcare for Opy. Leveraging his extensive industry experience, Mike creates and develops partnerships to improve both the merchant and patient experiences by integrating Opy's flexible payment plans within the healthcare system. Before joining Opy, Mike dedicated 15 years to CareCredit as the Director of Sales, leading a U.S. sales team to grow revenue utilizing patient financing and market-related best practices. Mike received his B.S. at the University of Minnesota and will soon graduate with an MBA in Healthcare Management. He currently resides in Minneapolis with his wife Rebecca, his son Mason, his lovable golden retriever Dixie, and Oliver, his feline companion.

Kim Schwendeman is the Senior Vice President and Head of Channel Partnerships for Opy, working to propel strategic alliances to drive growth across the United States. Kim's extensive background includes six years at Elavon, heading Digital Customer Enablement, and creating products and solutions that optimize user experience, engage and attract new business, and grow customer retention. Kim is an innovative global payments executive with a successful track record of driving commercial success across partner and integrated channels. She resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information on Opy, visit https://www.opy.com/.

About Openpay

Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution for those who need it the most, the responsible adult consumer looking to Buy now, Pay smarter. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recently ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, visit www.openpay.com.au, www.openpay.co.uk, and www.opy.com.

SOURCE Opy