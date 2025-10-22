Opyn Health, Inc. acquires Empara's AI-driven benefits engagement platform to deliver a comprehensive, integrated benefits experience.

Expanded capabilities position Opyn to elevate the self-funded experience through a seamless, end-to-end benefits administration solution.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn Health, Inc., a leader in price transparency, virtual care, and provider directory services, announced the successful acquisition of Empara, a pioneering AI-led benefits engagement and administration platform.

The acquisition advances a shared mission to make healthcare simple by pairing Empara's powerful AI platform and member app with Opyn's robust product portfolio and deep data capabilities.

"There is a digital deficit in the self-funded insurance market; administrative systems are redundant and antiquated, and the number of solutions and portals is confusing for members," said Richard Fuchs, CEO and board chair at Opyn. "By combining Opyn's member solutions with Empara's intelligent engagement and administration platform, we are creating a single, intuitive access point for healthcare that saves time and money for members, plans, and administrators."

With the combined platform, members will benefit from a unified, AI-driven interface that brings all their healthcare tools together for a seamless experience. For administrators, the integration enables scalable, efficient operations—reducing manual work, enhancing service quality, and paving the path to sustainable profitability.

"Joining Opyn gives us the chance to do something more impactful than either of us could do alone," said Markus Waite, President of Empara. "Together, we're creating a more connected healthcare experience that empowers people to take control of their benefits. This is about building a tech-enabled future where clarity, access, and trust replace the complexity that has long burdened the system." The combined company's core offerings will be offered to third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers, and self-insured employers, PEOs, MEC plans and other alternative healthcare solutions.

Empara was launched within the Goodroot community, which builds and accelerates healthcare startups committed to making care more affordable and accessible.

Empara founders Markus Waite, Ben Callaghan, and Mike Nigels will join Opyn Health, applying their AI expertise to unlock new potential within Opyn's rich network pricing data and digital health services.

About Opyn Health, Inc.: Opyn Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to making healthcare easy through price transparency, virtual care, and provider directory solutions. Opyn partners with health plans, administrators, and employers to deliver tools that empower members, streamline operations, and reduce costs across the healthcare ecosystem.

About Empara: Empara is an AI-powered engagement platform designed to simplify and modernize benefits engagement and administration. By combining intelligent automation with user-friendly design, Empara enables administrators and health plans to eliminate inefficiencies, improve member engagement, and create a more connected healthcare experience.

