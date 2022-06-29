Opyn Market Expands Leadership Team with Chris Rodino as Senior Vice President to Drive Commercial Healthcare Growth

"Our solution in workers' compensation has proven successful, and with market demand for price transparency at an all-time-high, we've expanded into commercial healthcare," said Robert C. Mortensen, President and CEO of Opyn Market. "Rodino is an experienced leader who understands the healthcare ecosystem and is an expert at delivering innovative solutions. His passion for improving the fundamentals of the system while providing better care opportunities for consumers is inspiring and makes him an invaluable asset to our team."

With over two decades in the healthcare industry, including previously leading product strategy and business planning with Anthem, Inc., Rodino has an impressive record of successfully driving national growth strategies. Most recently, Rodino served as Senior Director of Commercial Markets with Capital Rx, where he led business development and sales activities in the West Region with the mission of changing the way prescriptions are priced and administered.

"Transparency can be an overused word in healthcare," said Rodino. "But when you can show a price, replicate it, and that is exactly what you pay at the point of service, that is lightning in a bottle. I am committed to helping rebuild trust in the current healthcare system with Opyn Market's groundbreaking platform, and thrilled to join a dedicated team driving this much-needed change."

About Opyn Market

Opyn Market, a DBA of Transparent Health Marketplaces, Inc., is the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.

