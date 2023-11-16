OQ Technology and o2 Telefónica Join Forces for Global 5G IoT Connectivity

News provided by

OQ Technology

16 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Expanded Reach: OQ Technology's NB-IoT services extend o2 Telefónica's global reach to over 130 counties
  • Boosting Connectivity: Aiming to connect in the range of seven (7) digits worth of SIMs to the OQ network by 2030, showcasing potential for massive scale deployment
  • Cutting-Edge Infrastructure: Leveraging OQ's 3GPP LEO constellation, O2 Telefónica enables 5G IoT connectivity for NB-IoT standards-compliant devices

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OQ Technology, the first and fastest growing 5G IoT satellite operator, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with o2 Telefónica, ushering in a new era of global IoT Satellite connectivity.

Commencing in Q2 2024, o2 Telefónica will roll out global 5G roaming, enabling Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) solutions deployment worldwide. This collaboration empowers businesses with reliable IoT services, even in previously inaccessible areas.

Continue Reading
OQ Technology Team and O2 Telefonica at OQ’s Headquarters in Luxemburg (PRNewsfoto/OQ Technology)
OQ Technology Team and O2 Telefonica at OQ’s Headquarters in Luxemburg (PRNewsfoto/OQ Technology)

OQ Technology's satellite network integrates seamlessly with Telefónica IPX Cloud and Kite, o2 Telefónica's award-winning IoT connectivity management platform, offering business customers real-time SIM card monitoring and control globally.

In collaboration with OQ Technology, o2 Telefónica offers a hybrid mobile satellite connectivity service, providing global IoT network coverage. The service data is transmitted securely to customers, requiring only a Service-Level Agreement with o2 Telefónica.

Leadership Perspectives:

Omar Qaise, Founder & CEO of OQ Technology: Expresses delight at the Telefónica partnership, marking a historic milestone and enabling o2 Telefónica users to access 5G IoT roaming services globally.

Nikolaos Kalivianakis, Director of Business Solutions at o2 Telefónica: Highlights the collaboration's potential to enhance efficiency and productivity through OQ Technology's global coverage and innovative satellite-based IoT connectivity.

New Business Opportunities:

Satellite connectivity unlocks IoT applications in areas where terrestrial networks face limitations. This includes connecting stationary IoT devices like agriculture sensors in remote areas and facilitating IoT applications across the world's oceans.

New Service - IoT Data Ready:

In early 2024, Telefónica's Kite platform introduces "IoT Data Ready," simplifying NB-IoT data processing and acting as a bridge to traditional IT systems.

More About OQ Technology: www.oqtec.com

OQ Technology is the world's first and fastest-growing 5G NTN IoT LEO satellite operator. The company has deployed NB-IoT connectivity via LEO satellites and is establishing a global constellation catering to mobile operators and clients in sectors like energy, mining, logistics, maritime, and agriculture. The company's patented technology leverages the use of standardized 3GPP technology, connecting billions of users globally and using both terrestrial and satellite networks.

More About o2 Telefónica Business Solutions: https://iot.telefonica.de/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oqtec/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/oqtec

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275190/OQ_Technology.jpg

SOURCE OQ Technology

Also from this source

OQ Technology y o2 Telefónica unen fuerzas para la conectividad global 5G IoT

OQ Technology y o2 Telefónica unen fuerzas para la conectividad global 5G IoT

OQ Technology, el primer operador satelital 5G IoT y de más rápido crecimiento, anuncia con orgullo la firma de un Memorando de Entendimiento (MoU)...
OQ Technology et o2 Telefónica unissent leurs forces pour une connectivité IdO 5G mondiale

OQ Technology et o2 Telefónica unissent leurs forces pour une connectivité IdO 5G mondiale

OQ Technology, le premier opérateur de satellites 5G IdO à la croissance la plus rapide, a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature d'un protocole d'accord ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.