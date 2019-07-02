Ora, Inc. Announces A Strategic Partnership With InFocus Capital Partners LLC.

ANDOVER, Mass., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ora®, Inc. ("Ora") announced that it and its affiliate, OIG LLC ("OIG"), have entered into a partnership with InFocus Capital Partners LLC. Ora is committed to supporting early, mid, and late stage companies in strategy, nonclinical, regulatory, and clinical development. This relationship enables a formal structure and process under which Ora can provide exposure to a capital source for its client base that is seeking financing.

InFocus Capital Partners, LLC ("InFocus") is a private investment firm specializing in supporting and developing breakthrough technologies in the ophthalmology sector. The partnership brings together organizations to catalyze potential investment opportunities. Ora will be providing support to this partnership through OIG, its independent affiliate.

"We are thrilled to partner with InFocus. Ora has been the go-to provider for a broad range of services for entrepreneurs, bio-tech, and pharma companies. Moving exciting programs forward is dependent on capital, and in order to provide structured access to capital during critical times of development, Ora (and OIG) has forged this partnership. The entrepreneurial spirit at InFocus, and their active advisory board, will contribute positively to the synergy of the partnership and review of opportunities. Ora's position to provide exposure to InFocus for deal flow from our clients seeking financing will support our customers and ultimately help us to bring forward new products to make a difference to patients. The partnership expands on the turnkey services that Ora provides to its clients." said Matthew Chapin, Senior Vice President at Ora.

Rob Rothman, MD and Ron Weiss, MD the founding Managing Members of InFocus also reiterated their enthusiasm by stating, "We are excited to partner with the leading clinical research and development group in ophthalmology. This relationship adds to the unique team we have at InFocus, and brings additional, high-level, deep insights into the world of technology, regulatory, and pharmaceutical and device development so that we can more efficiently and effectively identify, assess and shape opportunities. Our partnership with Ora (and its affiliate OIG) expands our domain expertise and ability to see both early and later-stage investment opportunities leveraging deal flow from the Ora ecosystem and client base. The InFocus advisory team combined with the depth of this partnership will allow us to perform a robust, efficient and comprehensive diligence process that in conjunction with deal exposure, we believe, will become regarded as one of the best in the industry."

InFocus has existing investments and commitments in Qura Inc., Camras Vision, Pr3Vent and Galimedix and is looking to expand its portfolio with other exciting opportunities to fill unmet needs.

About Ora®, Inc.

Ora is the world's leading full-service ophthalmic product development firm with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan. Over the past 40 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn 47 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora's pre-clinical and clinical models, unique methodologies and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world's most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts and R&D professionals to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com.

Ora® is a registered trademark of Ora, Inc.

About InFocus Capital Partners, LLC

InFocus Capital Partners, LLC ("InFocus") is a private investment firm that specializes in the identification, capitalization and development of breakthrough and disruptive opportunities in life sciences with a focus on ophthalmic investments. The leadership and advisory team at InFocus consists of clinical ophthalmologists and key opinion leaders, ophthalmic business professionals, clinical research experts and seasoned finance executives who are well-positioned to understand and evaluate life-science investments. InFocus takes an active role in supporting the companies that it partners with throughout their life-cycle by tapping into the varied skill-sets of its team members and engaging its broad network of industry leaders and strategic partners.

