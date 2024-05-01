Ora, Inc. to showcase latest technologies and research at ARVO 2024, convene groundbreaking ophthalmic symposium Dry Horizons

Ora booth #1630 at ARVO to highlight Blind Canvas Project, which creates AI-assisted artistic renderings of the lived experiences of the visually impaired

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ora, Inc., the world's leading partner for ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device development, today announced its participation as a major exhibitor in the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 conference (May 5-9), and as host and convener of the Dry Horizons Symposium (May 3) in partnership with Ophthalmology Innovation Source. Both events will take place in Seattle.

"Team Ora is thrilled to be heading to ARVO which sets the benchmark as the premier showcase for the latest advancements in ophthalmic translational research," stated Stuart B. Abelson, President, CEO, and Chairman of Ora. "For over 45 years and 85 approvals, Ora has helped ophthalmic innovators navigate product development successfully. Ora's dedicated people, refined processes, and advanced technologies have consistently delivered the high-quality, reproducible data essential for advancing products through development. Our presentations at ARVO will spotlight the contributions of our global team and underscore our commitment to advancing the industry and enhancing patient lives worldwide."

Just two days before the start of ARVO, Ora will co-present the first-ever Dry Horizons Symposium with Ophthalmology Innovation Source. The inaugural event at the Four Seasons Seattle will unite clinical leaders and industry innovators to address the massively underserved dry eye market.

"Modern digital technology and hours of daily screentime are exacerbating the already-here dry eye pandemic," said Ora Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gustavo de Moraes, M.D., Ph.D., MPH. "Patients have few treatment options, especially outside the U.S., and those that exist often only work for a small subset of patients. Ora is convening the Dry Horizons Symposium to drive an important discussion on the critical need for new investment in the number, variety and speed to market of dry eye therapies globally."

At ARVO, Ora will occupy booth #1630, which will feature Ora's people, processes and technologies that together increase the likelihood of success for ophthalmic research programs around the globe. Ora will also showcase the Blind Canvas Project, a collaboration between Ora and BlindCAN Film Festival focused on creating new ways to understand the human experience of blindness. Assisted by AI image-generation software, Ora worked closely with individuals in the blind and low-vision community to transform their perspectives into expressive works of art. The goal of the Blind Canvas Project is to use visual stories and pieces to foster a genuine understanding of the lives and experiences of individuals living with inherited retinal diseases, childhood visual impairments, and other conditions leading to blindness.

Ora will also be exhibiting a robust slate of original research presentations at ARVO as detailed in the schedule below.

ARVO 2024 ORA RESEARCH PRESENTATION SCHEDULE

Mon., May 6

Poster Presenter Time (PDT) Poster # "Interim Evaluation of the

Treatment of Recalcitrant

Atopic Blepharo-

Keratoconjunctivitis (ABKC)" Paul Gomes 8:30 - 10:15 AM 1956 - B0356

Tues., May 7

Poster Presenter Time (PDT) Poster # "A Comparison of Lissamine

Green Staining vs. Schirmer

Test in a Dry Eye Subject

Population" Dr. Mark Abelson 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2939 - A0098 "Measuring Palpebral

Fissure Height in Real Time

for Personalizing Airflow

within Ora's Controlled

Adverse Environment 2.0" Dr. Ethan

Bensinger 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2953 - A0112 "Comparison Study Methods

between Paper Visual Analog

Scale (VAS) and Electronic

Visual Analog Scale (VAS)

Questionnaires for Use in

Clinical and Virtual Trials" Sadie Burnham 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2928 - A0087 "Does an Ocular Lubricant

with Hydroxypropyl Guar

and Sodium Hyaluronate

Prolong Maintenance of Best

Corrected Visual Activity,

Measured Objectively by the

Interblink Visual Acuity Test

in Dry Eye Disease

Patients?" Dr. Jason Chin 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2963 - A0122 "Factors Affecting Screen

Failures in Clinical Trials for

Dry Eye Therapies" Adam Hamm 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2954 - A0113 "PLL-g PEG Eye Drops in

Chronic Dry Eye Patients:

Results from a One-Month

Clinical Including a

Controlled Adverse

Environment" David Kleinman 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2974 - A0133 "The Ora Variable Contrast

Sensitivity Test Detects

Functional Changes in Eyes

with Non-Complicated

Diabetic Retinopathy" Dr. Gus De

Moraes 8:30 - 10:15 AM 3218 - B0506 "TL-925, a First-in-Class,

Topical, Bruton's Tyrosine

Kinase Inhibitor (BTKi) in

Subjects (Subjs) with

Moderate to Severe Dry Eye

Disease (DED)" George W. Ousler 8:30 - 10:15 AM 2965 - A0124 "Evaluation of Visual

Function in a Low Vision

Population using Tablet-

Based Modified Optokinetic

Nystagmus" Keith Lane 1:15 - 3:00 PM 3334 - A0219

Thurs., May 9

Poster Presenter Time (PDT) Poster # "Ora Tablet Based Contrast

Sensitivity Test Results in

Patients with Non-Advanced

AMD and Age Matched Controls" Ethan Bensinger 8:00 - 9:45 AM 5691 - B0097

About Ora Inc.

Ora is the world's leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 85 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora's preclinical and clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world's most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit http://www.oraclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Ora® and Ora Logo are registered trademarks of Ora, Inc.

