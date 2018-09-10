Oracle Adds Seasoned Executive to Eagle Ford Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, September 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oracle Oil and Gas LLC (Oracle Oil and Gas) a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle Energy Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company ") (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) is pleased to announce that Reese R Mitchell has joined the company and will assume the position of Sr. Vice President Operations. Mr. Mitchell will be responsible for engineering, drilling and operations.

Mr. Mitchell has 37 years of operational, technical, and management experience in the U.S. and International onshore and offshore. Has held senior leadership roles overseeing unconventional drilling, completion, production & associated disciplines. From 2012 through 2017 he served as the Senior VP of Operations for Vitruvian II, a large private equity backed SCOOP mid-con operator. In this position he managed all aspects of drilling and completion activities including running 4 rigs for a three-year period, drilling 48 horizontal wells and growing production to over 30,000 boe/d. Mr. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Gas Engineering from Texas A&I University.

Art Green, formerly Production Manager will assume the role of Sr. Advisor. Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Green will report to Darrell McKenna - Chairman and CEO.

Chairman and CEO, Darrell McKenna commented "Oracle has embarked on an aggressive Eagle Ford growth plan; has already made a down payment and an option payment on a total of 6,310 acres and has completed a NI 51-101 compliant report. Oracle anticipates spudding the first well this year. Reese is a very important addition to Oracle's leadership team. His capabilities and experience will be invaluable as we approach the drilling and operations phase of Oracle's Eagle Ford project. We are familiar with his background and reputation and welcome the technical expertise and leadership he brings to his functions."

Darrell McKenna; Chairman and CEO

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) is a junior oil and gas development company focused on acquiring development assets in North America and with current focus in the Texas Eagle Ford.

