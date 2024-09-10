Oracle and Anduril Industries Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Defense Solutions from the Datacenter to the Tactical Edge

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle and Anduril are partnering to bring Anduril's Lattice, an open and extensible software platform for command and control (C2), to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure globally. Anduril will also pair its Menace hardware systems with OCI to enhance operations in connected and disconnected mobile command and control environments. Together, Oracle and Anduril will provide secure mission capabilities across the globe from the datacenter to the tactical edge, and at all classification levels.

Anduril will deploy Lattice on Oracle Cloud Isolated and National Security Regions, which are Oracle's air-gapped cloud infrastructure for mission-critical, classified defense, and intelligence workloads. Lattice will also be available in Oracle Cloud Regions, Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, and Oracle Government Clouds in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Anduril's partnership with Oracle will provide more global capabilities for our customers," said Tom Keane, senior vice president, Anduril. "Oracle Cloud provides the global infrastructure, price performance, and data sovereignty that mission customers need to deploy scalable, autonomous, and force-multiplying technology to the far edge."

Deploying Lattice across Oracle's distributed cloud will enable warfighters real-time understanding, automated decision advantage, dynamic machine tasking, and human-on-the-loop automation. Anduril has also integrated OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure into the Menace family of expeditionary hardware C4 solutions. Running across Oracle's distributed cloud, Menace will enable warfighters to deploy, manage, and operate mission applications in disrupted, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments.

"Public sector and defense customers operate in the real world, where deployable hardware interacts with humans and creates effects in the most complex environments imaginable," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "Anduril's Lattice on Oracle Cloud ties together those physical systems with the world's best cloud services, data management, and AI infrastructure— on a hyperscale global network, across an airgap or in the field."

Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 150+ cloud services across dedicated, public, sovereign, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world including air-gapped infrastructure on classified networks. With OCI's sovereign and government cloud offerings, customers can meet regulatory, security, and performance requirements while getting the full benefits of the cloud and AI. Anduril supports operations with the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Homeland Security, the Australian Defence Force, the UK Ministry of Defence, and other partners around the world. Powered by Lattice, Anduril solutions provide integrated, persistent awareness, security, and command and control at the tactical edge across land, sea, and air.

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility.

Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Multicloud: Options including Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, HeatWave MySQL on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century's most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril's family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a real-time, 3D command and control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

