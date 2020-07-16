Oracle and NIH Collaborate on Cloud System to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), recently established the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN). Its goal is to register millions of volunteers for large-scale clinical testing of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies intended to protect people from COVID-19.

As part of this initiative, Oracle developed a Cloud System called the CoVPN Volunteer Screening Registry to identify and screen volunteers who want to participate in COVID-19 clinical trials. Even though the system has been live for less than a week, more than 100,000 people have already registered.

This program is expected to support hundreds of clinical trial sites across the United States and internationally by the end of the year. The trials are inclusive of absolutely everyone from all communities, with a focus on those who are at higher risk for COVID-19. We encourage you to visit the CoVPN website, learn more about the vaccine trial program, and volunteer if you are able at http://covpn.oracle.com/survey.

Oracle is Helping in the COVID-19 Fight

The CoVPN Volunteer Screening Registry in the latest in a series of COVID-19 cloud application systems built by Oracle to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), healthcare providers and medical researchers. Taken together, these systems are designed to enable health professionals to collect and analyze the data necessary to better understand and combat COVID-19.

In April, Oracle developed a Therapeutic Learning System (TLS) that allows physicians and patients to record responses to promising COVID-19 drug therapies. In partnership with health systems such as Wake Forest Baptist Health and Javara Research, the initiative was extended to include patient monitoring. Participating patients can easily log their symptoms on smartphones giving healthcare professionals immediate access to early warning signs. Over 1.5 million patient updates have already been recorded in TLS.

With today's announcement, Oracle is expanding its cooperation with HHS to support the large-scale clinical trials required in the race for a vaccine.

To learn more about how Oracle is helping countless industries navigate COVID-19, visit: https://www.oracle.com/corporate/covid-19.html

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers Highly Automated and Secure Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademark

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation

Related Links

https://www.oracle.com

