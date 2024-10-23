Oracle and Yurts Collaborate to Bring Secure Generative AI Solutions to Defense and Intelligence Sectors

Leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Yurts' pioneering GenAI platform, the collaboration streamlines operations and enhances data management with the full benefits of Cloud and AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yurts, the secure and private Generative AI (GenAI) integration platform that empowers people to do their best work, announced a collaboration with Oracle, the cloud technology company that provides organizations around the world with computing infrastructure and software to help them innovate, unlock efficiencies and becomes more effective to bring Yurt's advanced, secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions to the defense and intelligence sectors. This collaboration leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Yurts' pioneering GenAI platform to deliver secure private GenAI capabilities designed to enhance mission-critical decision-making and operational efficiency.

"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure combined with Yurts' secure and innovative GenAI platform allows greater cost controls and security for defense and intelligence agencies as they utilize and scale GenAI," said Peter Guerra, Group Vice President of data and AI, Oracle. "Our collaboration aims to empower agencies with the tools needed to make swift, informed decisions, allowing them to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape in secure and competitive ways."

Yurts' platform enables warfighters and support personnel to quickly find information across a variety of mission critical systems, and employ GenAI based techniques for creation of new documents and insights. Yurts can be used to embed GenAI Chat and Search Assistants directly into mission critical systems, modernizing existing workflows and legacy applications.

"At Yurts, we want to empower organizations with a secure and flexible GenAI platform that gives them control over how they use, integrate, and scale GenAI for operational excellence," said Ben Van Roo, Co-Founder and CEO, Yurts. "The Defense and Intelligence Communities have spent billions of dollars developing IT infrastructure – much of it built on Oracle solutions. The Yurts and Oracle collaboration is a natural way to rapidly modernize this infrastructure with GenAI."

Oracle's long history of supporting U.S. national security, coupled with its comprehensive cloud services, offers a unique environment for deploying Yurts' GenAI solutions. This relationship helps ensure that defense and intelligence agencies can leverage leading cloud infrastructure, cloud applications, and AI while meeting stringent security and sovereignty requirements.

Together, Oracle and Yurts will provide support and deployment services, allowing defense and intelligence agencies to integrate Yurts' advanced AI capabilities into their existing operations.

About Yurts

Born out of working with the Department of Defense, Yurts is a secure and private GenAI integration platform that empowers people to do their best work. Yurts transforms knowledge management and mission critical workflows at scale through a highly adaptable GenAI platform that augments workforce efficiency across applications and data stores. Yurts is built for security, cost controls, and operational efficiency, deployable in IL-2 through IL-6 environments. To learn more visit Yurts.ai

Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Yurts AI