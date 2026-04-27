Oracle, BorderPlex, and Bloom Energy to Power Project Jupiter with Cleaner, Water-Efficient Fuel Cell Technology

AI data center campus in Doña Ana County will preserve electricity rates for residents, dramatically reduce water use, and protect local air quality

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and BorderPlex Digital Assets today announced Project Jupiter will utilize Bloom Energy fuel cells to fully power the AI data center campus in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. As part of Oracle and Bloom's previously announced expanded partnership, the data center will be supported by up to 2.45 GW of installed Bloom fuel cell capacity. This updated power design will replace Project Jupiter's previously planned gas turbines and diesel generators and consolidate the facility into one single microgrid campus.

Fuel cells generate electricity without combustion, meaning the Bloom microgrid is highly efficient with low emissions and water use. Compared to its previously planned gas turbines, Project Jupiter with the Bloom microgrid will reduce NOₓ emissions by approximately 92% and will use a negligible amount of water.

"We are excited to move forward with this updated energy solution, which reflects our commitment to both the latest innovation and community priorities as we advance the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Bloom's fuel cell technology enables us to deliver highly reliable on-site power with a lower environmental footprint—supporting the project's performance needs while contributing to stronger environmental outcomes."

For BorderPlex, the announcement marks an important milestone in a vision that began with a simple conviction: that industrial land in the southern New Mexico desert could become a national platform for advanced computing, cleaner energy, and long-term economic growth. BorderPlex will continue supporting Project Jupiter's success in New Mexico while advancing additional growth infrastructure opportunities and other clean-energy initiatives in the state and beyond, including solar, storage and geothermal opportunities. BorderPlex and Oracle will continue working together on future initiatives that expand access to the infrastructure needed to support these priorities.

"Project Jupiter started with a belief that Doña Ana County could become a Tier 1 industrial engine for New Mexico," said Lanham Napier, chairman, BorderPlex Digital Assets. "We said we could help bring cleaner energy, stronger infrastructure, more jobs and new investment to southern New Mexico, and that vision is becoming reality. With this announcement, Project Jupiter is becoming a platform for better jobs, stronger infrastructure, and generational opportunity in a region with the talent, work ethic, and ambition to help lead New Mexico's next chapter of growth."

"Bloom has rapidly become the platform of choice for powering AI data centers responsibly," said Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer, Bloom Energy. "Bloom's fuel cell technology will power what is expected to be one of the largest data center microgrids operating in the United States at the time of completion. Our energy solution not only dramatically reduces water use, it is also cleaner, quieter, and helps protect electricity rates for local residents. This is a model that can be replicated across America—it is digital power for the digital age."

Oracle will continue to bear all energy costs for Project Jupiter, ensuring the initiative has no impact on residents' electricity rates or grid stability. Together with the data center's closed-loop, non-evaporative cooling systems designed to minimize day-to-day water use, the fuel cell solution addresses community priorities around air quality and water stewardship.

Project Jupiter has also committed $50 million to help repair, upgrade, and improve local water systems; $360 million in direct support for schools, infrastructure, and local services; and $6.9 million to fund workforce development, the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, clean drinking water, the community college, and habitat restoration.

Construction continues to move forward on schedule. Over the life of the project, Oracle expects Project Jupiter to create 4,000 construction jobs and support 1,500 ongoing positions on-site and in the surrounding community, prioritizing local hiring, opportunities for New Mexico's skilled trades and union workforce, local suppliers, local contractors, and workforce partnerships that help New Mexicans access these opportunities.

Additional Resources

Read more about Project Jupiter's approach to water

Learn about fuel cell technology

Read more about Oracle's data center projects

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company's solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors as well as mission-critical organizations in local communities, such as hospitals, college campuses and retailers. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit BloomEnergy.com.

About BorderPlex Digital Assets

BorderPlex Digital Assets is pioneering the development of Growth Infrastructure Campuses, combining land, power, industrial cooling, fiber, and compute in a single location. This unified platform is purpose-built to support innovation from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and logistics. The company's flagship campus in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, represents a new model for growth infrastructure – powering economic development and addressing critical resource challenges for the community.

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Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of April 27, 2026 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation