Oracle-certified ERP Expert Prabhakara Srinivas Malladi Promoted to Associate Director and Awarded Employee of the Year at SPL Consulting, Inc.

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL Consulting, Inc., a global business solution and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems provider, has promoted Prabhakara Srinivas Malladi to Associate Director. Mr. Malladi was also recognized with the company's 2022 Employee of the Year Award. His promotion and the prestigious award acknowledge his significant expertise in enterprise project management, focused on designing and implementing Oracle and Cloud-based technologies to improve business functions and enhance efficiency. Since joining SPL Consulting in January 2014, Mr. Malladi has developed and completed numerous complex project implementations for clients representing diverse industries worldwide, including energy (oil and gas), supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, maintenance, retail, semiconductors, technology, and communications.

Mr. Malladi, who began his career specializing in Oracle ERP solutions for the manufacturing and supply chain industries, and previously worked at Oracle and IBM, is a recognized subject matter expert in Oracle and Cloud-based tools that streamline business processes and optimize cross-functional applications for an organization's operational, information technology (IT), and external stakeholders. He holds multiple Oracle certifications—including Oracle SCM Cloud, a broad suite of integrated applications for automating processes inherent to supply chain management, and Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), an integrated set of business applications that automate customer relationship management (CRM) systems. In June 2023 he was additionally certified as an Oracle Implementation Professional in the highly specialized Oracle Order Management Cloud Order to Cash application.

Throughout his career, Mr. Malladi has worked with clients onsite in a wide range of countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Kenya, and more. His proven special abilities to develop art-of-the-possible solutions with sophisticated technology applications, coupled with his unique experience across different geographies, cultures, and currencies, enables Mr. Malladi to create original, innovative tools that integrate with a company's other third-party and legacy systems and/or financial modules, to deliver effective solutions for CRM and a broad range of operational, financial, billing, and reporting processes. His project management and execution responsibilities include identifying and writing functional specifications for technical development, as well as end-to-end testing, training, and deployment of a project's implementation lifecycle.

Phillip Schweichler, Director of Sales and Operations at SPL Consulting, Inc., said: "Prabhakara Srinivas Malladi exemplifies the outstanding character, dedication and leadership SPL values in an employee. He is the standard by which all other SPL employees are measured. Over the last year, he has been the bedrock of our delivery practice. Day in and day out, he is always there to support all our SPL employees and clients, 24/7, and he is generous in sharing his vast knowledge to mentor our junior employees. It is for these reasons that Mr. Malladi is the unanimous employee of the SPL Consulting leadership team."

