Oracle Cloud, Engineered Systems, Servers and Storage Now Available Through Mythics GSA Schedule

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and award-winning value-added reseller and systems integrator today announced it has added Oracle Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Oracle Cloud Applications (SaaS) , Oracle Construction & Engineering Cloud Services, and Oracle Servers and Storage, including Oracle Engineered Systems to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract. This addition to the existing Mythics GSA contract (GS-35F-0153M) makes these Oracle Cloud services and Hardware products available to all Federal agencies as well as other qualified participating agencies and organizations.

"We are excited about the additions of Oracle Cloud and Hardware products to our GSA schedule. GSA provides our federal customers a streamlined procurement vehicle throughout the United States," said Paul Seifert, Mythics Sector President. "Oracle's Cloud offerings, along with their Hardware product portfolio, allows us to meet many of our customer's hybrid technology requirements. The GSA contract, combined with our advisory, implementation, migration and managed services experience and expertise, enables us to deliver the most innovative and comprehensive cloud and enterprise modernization solutions to help our federal customers succeed."

As an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) 10x Partner of The Year and Oracle Certified Cloud Implementer (OCIE) with more than 20 years of Oracle experience and thousands of successful Oracle technology implementations, Mythics is uniquely positioned to provide participants of GSA with cost-effective Oracle solutions to help them achieve their agency goals or mission success.

"We value our long-standing relationship with Mythics and are excited to work with them on the General Services Administration (GSA) contract that will provide access to Oracle Cloud, Oracle Engineered Systems and Oracle Hardware for our federal customers across the United States," said Randy Zewe, Vice President Federal Channels at Oracle. "Mythics has shown commitment to Oracle and our joint federal customers, and through the Mythics GSA contract, Federal agencies and other participating organizations will now have streamlined access to these Oracle products and solutions."

For more information or to request a quote immediately leveraging GSA for your Oracle Cloud, Engineered Systems, Servers or Storage needs, visit https://www.mythics.com/contracts, or contact the Mythics Federal Team at (866) MYTHICS, via email sales@mythics.com or online at https://www.mythics.com/contact.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. To learn more about Mythics's culture and career opportunities, visit https://www.mythics.com/careers or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

