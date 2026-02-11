Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Support Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's Modernization Initiative

OCI to bolster federal health agency's mission critical systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to consolidate and migrate select on-premises workloads to the cloud. OCI will support CMS' modernization efforts by providing secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for the agency's mission-critical systems.

By migrating to OCI, CMS will leverage Oracle's FedRAMP® High-authorized infrastructure to meet the most stringent federal security and compliance requirements, along with cloud capabilities designed to support the performance and scalability needs of large federal systems.

"CMS' programs are vital to the wellbeing of many Americans, a responsibility that demands uncompromising security, reliability, and fiscal stewardship," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Intelligence and Defense, Oracle. "At Oracle, we win when America wins, and we're committed to helping federal agencies do more for the Americans they serve."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides the following capabilities that can support CMS' cloud modernization efforts by delivering:

Mission-critical security and compliance: OCI delivers ongoing security and compliance through its FedRAMP® High authorization and advanced security architecture.

OCI delivers ongoing security and compliance through its FedRAMP® High authorization and advanced security architecture. Enhanced performance and scalability: OCI's high-performance capabilities are designed to support dynamic scaling, workload optimization, and reliable system performance.

OCI's high-performance capabilities are designed to support dynamic scaling, workload optimization, and reliable system performance. Improved cost efficiency: OCI will support system consolidation, improved resource utilization, and operational efficiency for cost savings.

OCI will support system consolidation, improved resource utilization, and operational efficiency for cost savings. Accelerated innovation with analytics and AI: OCI offers integrated analytics and AI capabilities that can support data-driven insights and automation initiatives.

OCI offers integrated analytics and AI capabilities that can support data-driven insights and automation initiatives. Comprehensive migration support: To support cloud transition efforts, Oracle provides expert migration planning, technical support, and ongoing guidance.

This deployment adds to Oracle's growing portfolio of federal agency cloud migrations.

