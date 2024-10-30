Oracle Cloud offers lowest price per CPU core; per Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights data reveals differences of Oracle Cloud on many factors from number of cores to price per core, but not always.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, revealed that Oracle offers an average price of 5.1 cents per CPU core per hour, lower than the other cloud providers that represent 75% of the public cloud market.

Prices matter for enterprises consuming diverse workloads, particularly when they understand the importance of multi-cloud environments deployed across multiple regions of the world.

Prices matter for enterprises consuming diverse workloads, particularly in multi-cloud environments. Post this Compared to Oracle Cloud, the other major cloud providers are between 31.0% and 113.8% more expensive.

The 5-cent price is an aggregate measure. The true impact per enterprise depends on multiple factors including type of workload and global infrastructure requirements. Here are some factors that could influence Oracle's costs.

Focus on core use cases: General Purpose workloads at Oracle are an average of 2.9 cents per core per hour as of 9/30/24. The other major cloud providers are between 31.0% and 113.8% more expensive.

Regional pricing: Oracle Cloud offers consistent pricing worldwide, unlike the other major providers like AWS and GCP. This means that Oracle is not always the least expensive option. Liftr data show that an organization would save 12.5% to host a Compute Optimized workload (under 48 cores) on Oracle instead of GCP on average in Southeast Asia, while paying a 5.0% premium to run the same instance on Oracle in India.

Percentage of GPU deployments: While Oracle has one of the lower average costs per CPU core ($0.16 per hour) for accelerated instances, the average price per accelerator instance is on the higher side of the pack at $3.35 per hour compared to the average of $2.85 per hour for the top 6 cloud providers as of 9/30/24.

There are more differences when you dig deeper using Liftr Insights data. For example, Liftr demonstrated that Oracle, on average, has configurations including more memory per instance and higher accelerator counts per instance than the other major cloud providers, including Aliyun, AWS, Azure, GCP, and Tencent. This difference is partly because Oracle has fewer instance offerings with low accelerator counts, as shown in Liftr data.

"Choosing Oracle depends on how your business is affected," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "The key is having objective data and history to make the best decisions for your business and the regions where you operate."

Half a decade of objective history helps support corporate calculations. Liftr offers full coverage of the globe, which is valuable for market intelligence analysts researching different regions of the world.

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, Google, and Qualcomm.

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Cloud Components Tracker, Intelligence Compute Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

