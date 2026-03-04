Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between June 12, 2025 and December 16, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Oracle's AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in CapEx without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue; (2) the Company's substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle's debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

