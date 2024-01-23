Oracle Embeds Generative AI Across the Technology Stack to Enable Enterprise AI Adoption at Scale

OCI Generative AI service now generally available with choice of models from Cohere and Meta in the cloud and on-premises

DUBAI, UAE and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour -- Oracle today announced the general availability of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service along with new innovations that make it easier for enterprises to take advantage of the latest advancements in generative AI. OCI Generative AI service is a fully managed service that seamlessly integrates large language models (LLMs) from Cohere and Meta Llama 2 to address a wide range of business use cases. OCI Generative AI service now includes multilingual capabilities that support over 100 languages, an improved GPU cluster management experience, and flexible fine-tuning options. Customers can use OCI Generative AI service in the Oracle Cloud and on-premises via OCI Dedicated Region.

"Oracle's AI focus is on solving real-world business use cases to enable widespread adoption in the enterprise. To do this, we are embedding AI across all layers of the technology stack by integrating generative AI into our applications and converged database, and offering new LLMs and managed services—all supported by a fast and cost-effective AI infrastructure," said Greg Pavlik, senior vice president, AI and Data Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Instead of providing a tool kit that requires assembling, we are offering a powerful suite of pre-built generative AI services and features that work together to help customers solve business problems smarter and faster."

Simplifying the customization of generative AI models

To help customers address business issues focused on text generation, summarization, and semantic similarity tasks, the latest models from Cohere and Meta Llama 2 will be available in a managed service that can be consumed via API calls. In addition, customers will be able to embed generative AI easily and securely into their technology stack, with tight data security and governance.

Customers may further refine these models using their own data with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) techniques, so the models will understand their unique internal operations. Now in beta, OCI Generative AI Agents service with a RAG agent combines the power of LLMs and enterprise search built on OCI OpenSearch to provide contextualized results that are enhanced with enterprise data. This agent enables users to converse with diverse enterprise data sources through natural language without the need for specialist skills. The information retrieved is current—even with dynamic data stores—and the results are provided with references to the original source data.

The initial beta release supports OCI OpenSearch. Upcoming releases will support a wider range of data search and aggregation tools and provide access to Oracle Database 23c with AI Vector Search and MySQL HeatWave with Vector Store. Oracle will also deliver prebuilt agent-actions across its suite of SaaS applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle NetSuite, and industry applications such as Oracle Health.

"With today's news, Oracle is bringing generative AI to customer workloads and their data—not asking customers to move their data to a separate vector database," said Ritu Jyoti, group vice president, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation Research Practice and Global AI Research Lead, IDC. "With a common architecture for generative AI that is being integrated across the Oracle ecosystem from its Autonomous Database to Fusion SaaS applications, Oracle is bringing generative AI to where exabytes of customer data already reside, both in cloud data centers and on-premises environments. This greatly simplifies the process for organizations to deploy generative AI with their existing business operations."

Embedding generative AI across every layer of the Oracle stack

Oracle's leading AI infrastructure and comprehensive portfolio of cloud applications creates a powerful combination for customer trust. By integrating generative AI across its portfolio of cloud applications—including ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX—Oracle enables customers to take advantage of the latest innovations within their existing business processes. In addition, Oracle is embedding generative AI capabilities into its database portfolio to enable customers to build their own AI-powered applications. With Autonomous Database Select AI, customers can accelerate application development or create new business solutions by combining their private enterprise data with the productivity and creativity of generative AI.

To help customers build, train, deploy, and manage LLMs with open source libraries such as Hugging Face's Transformers or PyTorch, Oracle is also expanding the capabilities of OCI Data Science. The new OCI Data Science AI Quick Actions feature, which will be in beta next month, enables no-code access to a variety of open-source LLMs, including leading providers such as Meta or Mistral AI.

