Oracle Empowers Banks to Unlock New Opportunities in Tokenization, Settlement, and Digital Assets

Enterprise-grade platform leverages Oracle Blockchain, Oracle AI Database 26ai, and AI agent workflow orchestration to enable financial organizations to issue and govern digital assets securely and at scale

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Money 20/20 -- Oracle today announced the Digital Assets Data Nexus, a soon-to-be released platform expected to enable banks and financial institutions to more easily launch and leverage blockchain-based digital assets in financial products.

Powered by Oracle Blockchain and Oracle AI Database 26ai, the platform will feature multi-ledger infrastructure, pre-built tokenization smart contracts, enterprise-grade security, and streamlined workflow automation of business processes. In addition, the platform will offer dynamic API and event orchestration for seamless end-to-end integration with financial systems, along with advanced, AI-powered data governance features to help address compliance, supervision, and regulatory reporting needs. Together, these capabilities will help customers create, control, and operate digital assets more securely and efficiently.

"Major banks and financial institutions worldwide trust Oracle to support some of their most critical operations," said Wei Hu, senior vice president, high availability technologies, Oracle. "Oracle Digital Assets Data Nexus will streamline financial entities' adoption of digital assets by addressing key challenges around scalability, resiliency, security, integration, and regulatory compliance. Oracle is building the platform to enable customers to deliver digital asset solutions faster and more cost-effectively, while addressing stringent regulatory and operational requirements."

Oracle Digital Assets Data Nexus is intended to augment Oracle's blockchain asset tokenization and transaction management by enabling digital asset issuance, transactions, and governance. In addition, the platform will support permissioned and public blockchains, streamline integration with financial processes and systems, accelerate cross-ledger workflows, and utilize Oracle AI Database 26ai for blockchain indexing and vector embeddings.

Oracle plans to offer the following capabilities in the new platform:

Digital assets compliance and insights with Oracle AI Database 26ai : Allows customers to better manage risk, apply supervision controls, streamline regulatory reporting, and improve operational efficiency. Permissioned and public blockchain indexing in Oracle AI Database brings the power of AI to help customers analyze and supervise digital asset workflows. It also enriches AI models with vectorized blockchain transaction data, enabling real-time analysis, anomaly detection, and embedded supervision.

: Allows customers to better manage risk, apply supervision controls, streamline regulatory reporting, and improve operational efficiency. Permissioned and public blockchain indexing in Oracle AI Database brings the power of AI to help customers analyze and supervise workflows. It also enriches AI models with vectorized blockchain transaction data, enabling real-time analysis, anomaly detection, and embedded supervision. Agentic AI workflows : Helps customers adopt agentic and generative AI to accelerate secure digital asset creation and lifecycle transactions through an extensible, pre-built library of integrations and automation capabilities.

: Helps customers adopt agentic and generative AI to accelerate secure creation and lifecycle transactions through an extensible, pre-built library of integrations and automation capabilities. Choice of popular blockchains: Provides customers with flexibility by offering Hyperledger Fabric with advanced confidential transaction capabilities or Hyperledger Besu ( Ethereum ) for interoperability with public or permissioned Ethereum -based networks. The platform can be deployed in Kubernetes containers in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), on-premises, and across other public clouds.

Provides customers with flexibility by offering Hyperledger Fabric with advanced confidential transaction capabilities or Hyperledger Besu ( ) for interoperability with public or permissioned -based networks. The platform can be deployed in Kubernetes containers in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), on-premises, and across other public clouds. Low-code Blockchain App Builder: Supports customer innovations with a low-code tool for rapid development of stablecoins, deposit tokens, CBDC, and other digital asset applications through auto-generation and tailoring of smart contracts, APIs, and other artifacts.

Supports customer innovations with a low-code tool for rapid development of stablecoins, deposit tokens, CBDC, and other applications through auto-generation and tailoring of smart contracts, APIs, and other artifacts. Bi-directional data and transaction integration: Helps customers create a cohesive data connectivity fabric between enterprise systems and applications, and multiple public and permissioned blockchains, lowering integration complexity, time, and costs.

Helps customers create a cohesive data connectivity fabric between enterprise systems and applications, and multiple public and permissioned blockchains, lowering integration complexity, time, and costs. Fast-start architecture: Accelerates customers' time-to-value with modular infrastructure and customizable pre-built application components that can be tailored with low-code tools and integrated into organizations' financial products, enabling rapid innovation, lowering costs, and speeding up financial operations.

Accelerates customers' time-to-value with modular infrastructure and customizable pre-built application components that can be tailored with low-code tools and integrated into organizations' financial products, enabling rapid innovation, lowering costs, and speeding up financial operations. Flexibility, scalability, and resilience of Oracle AI Database: Enables customers to leverage Oracle AI Database services in any cloud and on-premises with high performance, availability, and security with Oracle Exadata's scale-out design. In addition, Oracle Globally Distributed Database helps address data residency requirements, provide survivability for business-critical applications, and deliver cloud-scale database performance.

Digital Assets Data Nexus is planned for availability next calendar year.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Oracle Blockchain

Learn more about Oracle AI Database 26ai

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle