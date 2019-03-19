Oracle Expands Slack Partnership with Customer Experience Integrations

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MODERN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE -- Oracle today announced new integrations with Slack to help sales and customer service professionals improve collaboration and increase productivity. The new integrations between Slack and Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud leverage Slack's platform features to build and support integrations in sales and service applications.

The Slack integration with Oracle CX Cloud helps sales leaders to close deals faster by streamlining collaboration with broader teams, such as account executives, sales management, product specialists and contract managers, and enables deals to be viewed and closed in the context of a Slack channel or conversation. This integration also helps customer service teams solve cases more effectively. It makes it easier for contact center agents and support experts to collaborate on and resolve service requests across the enterprise.

"As customer expectations continue to change, the way teams work with each other and the role individuals play on those teams, are changing as well," said Stephen Fioretti, VP of product management, Oracle CX Sales and Service. "To support employees as their roles evolve and change, organizations need technology that can enable new ways of working. The latest integrations between Oracle and Slack will help sales and customer service collaborate more effectively and build on our commitment to providing CX professionals with the tools they need to meet the needs of the Experience Economy."

This new integration builds on an earlier partnership between the companies to have Oracle Digital Assistant support the most popular collaboration channels, including Slack. Oracle Digital Assistant enables companies to build personalized digital assistants that understand context, derive intent and identify and learn user behaviors and patterns to automate routine tasks proactively, such as expense approvals and meeting reschedules, on behalf of the user.

