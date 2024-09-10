ORACLE FINANCIAL ANALYST MEETING TO BE HELD September 12, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Financial Analyst Meeting at Oracle CloudWorld, Thursday, September 12, 2024.  Oracle's Financial Analyst Meeting will be live at 12:00 p.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor

