Oracle First to Achieve 1EdTech Certification for its Student Information System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDUCAUSE -- Oracle today announced that PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is the first student information system to be certified on the 1EdTech Edu-API standards. This achievement gives higher education institutions the confidence to implement the standards-based solutions to transform how they exchange critical data across their application ecosystems while reducing implementation time and significantly lowering the cost and risk associated with custom integrations.

1EdTech is a global, member-based nonprofit consortium that unites the education community to create open standards for improved educational technology interoperability. The organization serves some 1,200 member organizations worldwide, spanning K-12, postsecondary institutions, and edtech solution providers.

"1EdTech's mission is to make education technology work better for everyone," said Curtiss Barnes, CEO of 1EdTech. "Oracle's adoption of the Edu-API standard exemplifies the power of collaboration across the edtech community to deliver meaningful impact. By aligning around open interoperability, we're enabling institutions to reduce complexity, share data securely, and unlock insights that strengthen student success and institutional performance."

Paving a Practical Path to the Cloud

The challenges posed by complex, custom integrations often hinder agility and increase operational costs for both students and administrators. Through close collaboration with 1EdTech and a global working group of institutions, Oracle's adoption of this standards-based approach provides a streamlined strategy for simplifying campus IT environments. By standardizing data exchange between critical applications, institutions can shift their focus from resource-intensive technical development to strategic business configuration, driving innovation and advancing institutional goals.

"My vision is for business needs to drive technology," said Michael E. Maysilles, associate registrar for Student Systems at Princeton University. "Transitioning from lengthy development cycles to a plug-and-play model would allow us to deploy new applications in days, rapidly enhancing the student and faculty experience while mitigating risks."

By certifying PeopleSoft Campus Solutions first, Oracle is also helping ensure that integrations built today will connect seamlessly to Oracle Fusion Cloud Student in the future, transforming what was once a costly development project into a simple switch of connections that can save significant time and resources during cloud migration.

"Managing student information system ecosystems have often taken attention away from student-centered initiatives. By supporting 1EdTech's Edu-API standard, Oracle is helping institutions worldwide become more agile and better serve their students," said Vivian Wong, group vice president, Higher Education Development at Oracle. "Our commitment to interoperability empowers customers to create robust, integrated technology ecosystems that advance their educational mission."

Oracle is a contributing member of 1EdTech, co-chairing the Edu-API task force and playing a key role in the development of these standards to ensure the needs and voices of customers are represented. Oracle remains committed to advancing the Edu-API standard and helping institutions optimize student outcomes.

About 1EdTech

1EdTech® Consortium is a global community dedicated to building open standards that make educational technology more effective. Serving K-12, higher education, and corporate learning sectors, 1EdTech accelerates innovation and increases possibilities for lifelong learners worldwide. The consortium develops technical standards, hosts conferences such as the Learning Impact Conference and Digital Credentials Summit, and advocates for all stakeholders in education. For more information, visit 1edtech.org.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.

