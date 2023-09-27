Oracle Global Leaders Recognizes Decimal Point Analytics as ISV of the Year 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimal Point Analytics, a leading provider of advanced analytics, research, and data solutions, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Intel Oracle Global Leaders Award for ISV of the Year in the APAC region for the year 2023. This award recognizes Decimal Point Analytics for its exceptional contributions in leveraging Oracle cloud technologies to drive innovation and deliver outstanding solutions to clients across the globe.

Left to right: Çetin Özbütün, Executive Vice President, Oracle; Andy Mendelsohn, Executive Vice President, Oracle; Shailesh Dhuri, Chief Executive Officer, Decimal Point Analytics; Andrea Carbajal, Global Sales Development Manager, Intel Corporation; and Juan Loaiza, Executive Vice President, Oracle.
The Intel Oracle Global Leaders Award is an industry-leading recognition that celebrates champions for their outstanding accomplishments and success in deploying Oracle Data platform solutions. The Intel Oracle Global Leaders ISV award is awarded to an independent software vendor (ISV) for remarkable achievements and dedication to embrace the latest Oracle database and cloud technologies to offer innovative services to their customers. This year, Decimal Point Analytics stood out as a prime example of excellence for the innovative Oracle solution implementation and migration.

Decimal Point Analytics has consistently showcased an unwavering commitment to excellence, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that enable businesses across diverse sectors to harness the full potential of Oracle's JSON Document Store and autonomous database. By adeptly leveraging Oracle's advanced technologies, Decimal Point Analytics has empowered organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions, optimize their operations, and drive growth.

Shailesh Dhuri, CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, after receiving this prestigious award, said, "We are truly honored to receive the Intel Oracle Global Leaders Award for ISV of the Year in the APAC region for the year 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Decimal Point Analytics, who have consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients. We are proud to partner with Oracle Cloud to harness their cutting-edge technologies, and this award motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence in innovative solutions. Oracle's state-of-the-art technologies have helped us push the boundaries of our solutions for our clients, adding tremendous value for our customers."

The Intel Oracle Global Leaders Award is a testament to Decimal Point Analytics' commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and delivering value-driven solutions to its clients.

